Charlie Haylock to host talks in celebration of Suffolk Day

Suffolk dialect expert and cartoonist Charlie Haylock is hosting four talks on the county's unique way of speaking in celebration of Suffolk Day.

Charlie, who penned the popular 'Sloightly on the Huh' book, is hosting the first talk at the Quay Theatre in Sudbury at 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 19.

The venue had a special place in Charlie's heart - it was there he stepped on stage for the very first time 15 years ago.

On Saturday, June 22, from 7pm, he is hosting a talk at St Peter's Church Hall in Stowmarket and then will host a private talk at Haverhill Rotary Club on Monday, June 24.

His final talk takes place at the Sir John Mills Theatre in Ipswich at 7.45pm on Friday, June 28.

Tickets for the Sudbury and Stowmarket events are while the Ipswich talk costs £20 and includes a free drink.

Charlie said: "It will be an eccentric look on spoken English with a big emphasis on Suffolk dialect."

On Suffolk Day itself, Friday June 21, Charlie will be joining the BBC Radio Suffolk team in Bury St Edmunds.