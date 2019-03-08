Partly Cloudy

Charlie Haylock to host talks in celebration of Suffolk Day

PUBLISHED: 10:30 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 17 June 2019

Dialect expert and cartoonist Charlie Haylock Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Archant

Suffolk dialect expert and cartoonist Charlie Haylock is hosting four talks on the county's unique way of speaking in celebration of Suffolk Day.

Charlie, who penned the popular 'Sloightly on the Huh' book, is hosting the first talk at the Quay Theatre in Sudbury at 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 19.

The venue had a special place in Charlie's heart - it was there he stepped on stage for the very first time 15 years ago.

On Saturday, June 22, from 7pm, he is hosting a talk at St Peter's Church Hall in Stowmarket and then will host a private talk at Haverhill Rotary Club on Monday, June 24.

His final talk takes place at the Sir John Mills Theatre in Ipswich at 7.45pm on Friday, June 28.

Tickets for the Sudbury and Stowmarket events are while the Ipswich talk costs £20 and includes a free drink.

Charlie said: "It will be an eccentric look on spoken English with a big emphasis on Suffolk dialect."

On Suffolk Day itself, Friday June 21, Charlie will be joining the BBC Radio Suffolk team in Bury St Edmunds.

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Losing my No.7 shirt’.... Teddy Bishop reveals all in the new Kings of Anglia magazine

Teddy Bishop - big interview in Kings of Anglia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

