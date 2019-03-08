Video

Charlie the Suffolk Labrador is YouTube's darling, with an amazing 15 million views

Charlie the Labrador has become a YouTube star Picture: HEIDI FARROW Heidi Farrow

Meet Charlie the Suffolk Labrador - a YouTube superstar who has scooped an amazing 15 million views.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charlie the Labrador with Carl, Isaac, Eli, Dulcie and Heidi Farrow Picture: HEIDI FARROW Charlie the Labrador with Carl, Isaac, Eli, Dulcie and Heidi Farrow Picture: HEIDI FARROW

Carl and Heidi Farrow, from Battisford, uploaded a video of lovable Charlie trying to get attention from Carl back in November, 2015, with the title "Ignoring a Labrador".

Heidi said: "For the first two-and-a-half years it didn't get many views, just like a few other videos we had uploaded.

"Fast forward to February last year, and it racked up an amazing 42,000 views! We couldn't believe how it had gotten so popular.

"Anyway, from then until now, YouTube have been recommending our video worldwide and at this present moment it currently has over 15 million views, and in the past 48 hours alone, it has been watched over 1.7 million times."

Charlie playing in fields at Combs Picture: CARL FARROW Charlie playing in fields at Combs Picture: CARL FARROW

She said she did not know why the video had suddenly gone viral and picked up so many viewers. The couple's channel now has more than 13,000 subscribers, who are keen to watch Charlie's latest antics.

READ MORE - Hector the dachshund finds Insta fame

"Charlie is nine now - he is very much part of the family and our children love him," Heidi said.

The couple's children, Isaac, who is nearly five, Eli, nearly three, and baby Dulcie, nearly one, all enjoy playing with the family pet.

"There are lots of comments on our YouTube channel from people all over the world saying how lovely he is - they all love Charlie."

Charlie loves playing with the children Picture: HEIDI FARROW Charlie loves playing with the children Picture: HEIDI FARROW

Other funny videos on their channel include glimpses of Charlie dancing around as he tries to get comfortable in his bed, doing his morning workout with a stick at the local park, and just chasing around in the living room, looking more like a puppy than a nine-year-old dog.

"We video him when he is doing something silly," Heidi added. "You can just get him to do anything!"

Recent comments on the YouTube channel include: "Love your dog", "They're so cute," and simply: "Adorable!"

To see more videos starring Charlie, visit Carl and Heidi's carlnheidi YouTube channel.