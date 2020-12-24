Published: 7:00 PM December 24, 2020

Pupils at a rural Suffolk school have been making a difference in their community by supporting those most at risk.

Charsfield Primary School has been carrying out a number of different projects to help different local groups.

Earlier this month they helped to support the Lighthouse Women’s Aid in Ipswich with their reverse advent calendar appeal.

Students and their families donated gifts and essentials throughout the beginning of Advent, to help these families through a particularly challenging time in their lives.

Debbie, the fundraising and training administrator from Lighthouse Women’s Aid, said: “We thank Charsfield Primary School for their support again this year, it is always such a pleasure to talk to the lovely children (virtually this year!), thank them personally for their donations and explain to them how they will make a difference to those less fortunate than themselves this Christmas.”

The school also formed a link with Handford House nursing home in Ipswich. The Handford House residents had sent the pupils a handmade Christmas card and the children reciprocated with a collection of Christmas drawings made into a large book full of festive wishes.

Pupils created a book of messages for Handford House nursing home - Credit: Charsfield Primary School

Mrs Foster, who is a teaching assistant at the school and the lead for mental health and wellbeing, said: “The staff are so proud of how the children have thrown themselves into this task, and how much they thought they gave about the people it was going to; with a genuine desire to bring happiness to other people that they don’t even know.

"We look forward to continuing links with this nursing home in 2021.”

Head of School, Amie Reeve said: “Charsfield Primary School have certainly shown that a bit of thought and kindness can make such a difference to so many people lives, in what will certainly be a Christmas to remember for a very long time to come.”

Pupils at the school have been helping their local community - Credit: Charsfield Primary School



