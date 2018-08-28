Sunny

Walkers crisps, frozen mash, children’s shoes, and wine from John Lewis are a few of the many items which are being recalled. Check the list and make sure you don’t have these products in your home.

Walkers are recalling a flavour of their crisps due it not being clear that they contain wheat. The crisps affected are the Thai sweet chilli crisps in their sensations range. The product contains wheat and states it on the packaging however it is not highlighted in bold. Those affected have the best-before dates before and including January 29,2019- if you have a wheat allergy and have one of the affected packs please call the Walkers Consumer Care Line on 0800 274777 to receive a full refund.

Chocolate cornflake cluster mini bites from Iceland are at risk of containing Salmonella. The batch in question have the best-before date of February 9, 2019, the lot number of 18 285 and are the pack which contains 18 bites. If you have the product at home you are asked to not eat them and return them to your nearest Iceland store for a full refund.

Asda is asking customers to return their own brand of frozen smooth mashed potato as it may include a different product which has gluten in. A small number of the packs could contain potato croquettes instead. The item’s affected has a date code of May 31, 2019 and a lot code of 18151. If you have this product at home you are asked to bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund - your receipt is not needed.

Members of the public who own a Lyme Bay winery wine mini gift pack, which is sold in John Lewis, are being told to stop using the product immediately. The gift set has a stock number of 78454101 and a description as Lyme Bay Winery Wine Mini Gift Pack, 7x 5cl. For further details consumers are asked to contact the supplier Lyme Bay Winery on 01297 551 355.

Children’s clothing items from Mamas & Papas and John Lewis are also among the products needing to be returned. Mamas & Papas are concerned about their fringe mocasin gold shoe (S912300) suede detail shoe (S912CN7) and pom pom shoe (S912GE9) as there is a risk the pom poms/tassels can become detached and pose a choking risk. If you have these in your home stop using them immediately and return to any Mamas & Papas store for a full refund. John Lewis has the same concern about its Joules baby Winnie owl long sleeve top and baby Barney bear jumper - the stock numbers to look out for are 21042501 and 21055501.

You can check the Trading Standards and Food Standard Agency website for a full list of recall alerts.

Cornflake bites which could contain Salmonella are on the recalled product list

46 minutes ago Megan Aldous
New Iceland store in Ipswich town centre

Walkers crisps, frozen mash, children’s shoes, and wine from John Lewis are a few of the many items which are being recalled. Check the list and make sure you don’t have these products in your home.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

13:25 Daniel Bennett
Matthew Strasbaugh, who has been reported missing. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Police have discovered the body of a missing teenager in Lakenheath.

Village defeats major house-builder in row over future development

11:30 Andrew Hirst
Debenham's neighbourhood plan has won approval Picture: SIMON PARKER

A Suffolk village has won a battle against one of the UK’s biggest house-builders over who decides its future development.

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

11:25 Luke Powell
How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

A first-year university student who left his father’s BMW suspended in a tree has been disqualified from driving.

‘Road bump’ creating pinch point on A14 to be repaired

11:21 Amy Gibbons
The pinch point has been causing major tailbacks on the A14 near Ipswich (stock image) Picture: SU ANDERSON

Highways England is to resurface a stretch of uneven road which has been causing major delays for motorists on the A14.

Lorry crash causes lane closures on A14 at Ipswich

09:59 Mariam Ghaemi
Police arrest a driver after his lorry crashes into the central reservation of the A14 at Ipswich's Whitehouse junction Picture: ARCHANT

A driver has been arrested after his lorry crashed into the central reservation on the A14 at Ipswich.

VIDEO/GALLERY: Anglo Saxon re-enactors prepare for the Yule festival

07:41 Mariam Ghaemi
West Stow Friends re-enactment of Yule Festival at the Saxon Village. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Just as many of us are starting to prepare for Christmas, our Anglo Saxon ancestors would have also been getting ready for a major seasonal celebration.

