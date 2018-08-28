Sunshine and Showers

An un-brie-lievable festival is returning to Essex

PUBLISHED: 15:53 07 February 2019

Cheese Festival is returning to Colchester in 2019. Picture: ARCHANT

Cheese Festival is returning to Colchester in 2019. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Are you a huge fan of classic cheddar or melting mozzarella sticks? If so, this Cheese Festival in Essex is sure to melt your heart.

Hundreds of people came to the cheese-lovers event in 2018. Picture: CHEESE FEST

CheeseFest is returning to Essex for its second year running after its debut in 2018 brought in hundreds of cheese-lovers.

On Saturday, March 2 cheese fans will be treated to a ‘grate’ time as the UK’s best cheese traders will be showcasing their finest fromage from around the country.

A number of street vendors will also be preparing the cheesiest of cheeses with melted raclette, cheese wheels, gooey mozzarella sticks and the worlds top-notch toasties.

The full-day event will be held at the Five Lakes Resort just outside of Colchester, with a range of different ticket options available making it fit for all the family.

There will be lots of food to try at the Cheese Fest which will return to Colchester. Picture: CHEESE FEST

You can taste a selection of cheeses from 10am to 6pm with tickets ranging from £3 to £10 and family tickets from £20 to £25, depending on the time that you go.

There will also be live music, a meet and greet with Wallace & Gromit, model making, live cooking demonstrations, an artisan cheese market and much more.

To book tickets for the cheese spectacle visit here.

