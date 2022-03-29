Africa Alive announces 'devastating' loss of beloved cheetah cub
- Credit: Zoological Society of East Anglia
Zookeepers at Africa Alive on the Suffolk coast have said they are "devastated" at the loss of their eight-month-old cheetah cub.
Zuri, a female cheetah cub at the zoo in Kessingland, was put to sleep on Sunday due to congenital issues which would have been life-limiting and painful.
The animal team at Africa Alive had been monitoring Zuri’s condition over the past week following a brief period of lameness, which was followed by a sudden deterioration.
All options for the cub were explored with veterinary experts, however there was no viable solution and it was collectively decided to put the cub to sleep.
Zuri was born to mum Kilima and breeding partner Dayo on August 1 last year.
Graeme Williamson, head of living collections at Africa Alive, said: “This is devastating news for the keepers and staff who have cared for the cheetah cub since her birth in August.
"She has been a firm favourite amongst our guests since her birth and will be greatly missed by the team here at Africa Alive Zoological Reserve.
“I would like to thank all of the keepers for the care they give our animals daily and for the professionalism they have shown during this time.”