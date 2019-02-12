Sunny

Centuries-old firm’s delight at new look as it moves into a new era

PUBLISHED: 15:34 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 15 February 2019

Cheffins chairman Bill King and managing partners Philip Woolner and Simon Gooderham at the launch of the 194-year-old firm's rebrand Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Cheffins chairman Bill King and managing partners Philip Woolner and Simon Gooderham at the launch of the 194-year-old firm's rebrand Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Archant

An historic East Anglian auctioneer and land agent said it was “delighted” with its new look as it launched a major rebrand.

.js">
Cheffins chairman Bill King at the launch of the 194-year-old firm's rebrand Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSCheffins chairman Bill King at the launch of the 194-year-old firm's rebrand Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Cheffins, which is based in Cambridge, and has six offices across the region and in London, including at Newmarket, Haverhill and Saffron Walden, decided it was time for a refresh, explained chairman Bill King.

The firm, which was launched in 1825, has enjoyed strong growth and wanted to re-evaluate its direction and objectives for the future.

“Change doesn’t always come easy to a firm that old,” said Mr King. “We are a very diverse business so producing a logo and a rebrand does have its challenges – but we are delighted with what we have got.”

Cheffins' new logo Picture: DANNY SEAGOCheffins' new logo Picture: DANNY SEAGO

The firm’s range of services includes a highly successful monthly farm machinery auction, operating across international markets and said to be the largest in Europe, which is presided over by Mr King.

The new brand identity reflects Cheffins’ commitment to providing the best services in the markets in which it operates, it said, and will help it to intensify its focus on the estate agency, rural consultancy, commercial property sectors, while retaining its status as a market-leading auctioneer of fine art and agricultural machinery.

The firm has adopted new corporate colours and launched a new website to increase its online presence and help to communicate with clients.

“Cheffins has built a strong reputation following almost 200 years in business in the local area, however our market research confirmed that evolving our corporate identity and updating our logo was the appropriate strategic move for us,” said Mr King.

“This is an exciting time for our business and we feel confident that our new logo, website and colours will ensure our brand is easily recognisable.”

The two-year-long rebrand project was a sign of the business’s confidence, inspite of today’s volatile markets, and was aimed at standing out against the competition, while reflecting the firm’s heritage, he said.

“All sides of our business are faced with the same challenges as we head towards March 29,” he pointed out.

Last year, the firm dealt with the largest number of million-pound plus homes in the country, he added.

