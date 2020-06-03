Two further teenagers arrested after attempted murder of man, 19

Chelmer Park, where a young man was stabbed in Chelmsford last night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Two further teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 19-year-old was stabbed in Chelmsford.

The attack happened around 4.50pm Tuesday, June 2, in Chelmer Park, Galleywood, where officers found the man stabbed.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police say he is now in a stable condition.

A 19-year-old man from the town was arrested during the early hours of Wednesday morning on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm in connection with the assault.

That evening, two 17-year-old boys, both also from Chelmsford, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

All three remain in police custody.

Essex Police had extended a Section 60 authority in the town, which grants officers greater stop and search powers, although the authority ceased at 9pm.

Community Policing Team Inspector Barry Booth said: “Even though we are treating this as a targeted assault, we understand that this incident will have caused some concern in the community.

“I’d like to reiterate our thanks to the community for their co-operation and encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact us either through our website or by calling 101.”