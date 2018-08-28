Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

No trains from Ipswich to London due to train fault

PUBLISHED: 08:16 11 February 2019

Greater Anglia trains are being held at Colchester, Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Hatfield Peverel and Chelmsford while a train is moved Picture: NEIL PERRY

Greater Anglia trains are being held at Colchester, Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Hatfield Peverel and Chelmsford while a train is moved Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Rail passengers on Greater Anglia services can expect cancellations and delays after a train fault at Chelmsford has stopped all services to Liverpool Street.

The travel disruption strikes during the Monday morning commute, with city workers currently unable to make it to London Liverpool Street.

The broken down train with be moved by a dedicated ‘rescue train’ but disruption is expected to services up until 11am.

Although the rail franchise is only warning travellers as far away as Colchester that they will experience these delays, commuters at Manningtree and Ipswich will likely also face disruption.

The Greater Anglia Journeycheck website is being updated with the latest information and directing rail users who are delayed for over 30 minutes to claim for refunds through their delay repay scheme.

In a statement on its website, Greater Anglia said: “Due to a fault on a train at Chelmsford, services departing Colchester, Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham and Chelmsford heading towards London Liverpool Street are being disrupted.

“Services are being delayed up to 30minutes, we are currently arranging a rescue train to attach and move the broken down train out of the way at Chelmsford so services can start moving again.”

Most Read

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Sometimes you have to go backwards in order to truly move forwards – Norwich City are the perfect example of that

Flynn Downes faces off with Max Aarons as tempers flare again at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

WATCH: Fans, fury, a fracas... and some football - the story of feisty derby day at Carrow Road

Town fans at Carrow Road. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Overturned car and trailer blocked A14

The A14 is delayed westbound near Stowmarket and Stowupland Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Do I regret it? No I don’t’ – Paul Lambert on his East Anglian derby brawl and a war of words with Farke

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Norfolk lottery winner Michael Carroll now earning £10 an hour as a lumberjack

£9.5million Lotto winner, Michael Carroll splashes the champagne. PIC: Matthew Usher.

‘Four pints and a football match later’: Police stop drink-driver in Norwich after derby

Police stopped a drink-driver in Norwich after the East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road on Sunday. Picture: Norwich Police

Town’s GP surgery one of the worst polluted in the country

Alexandra and Crestview Surgery, in Alexandra Road, Lowestoft, is the third worst surgery in the UK in terms of air pollution. Photo: James Carr.

Man arrested after town shop fronts are targeted in vandalism spree

Shop fronts in North Walsham's Market Street and Market Place were vandalised with spray paint. Picture: DAVEY LEE

WATCH: Paul Lambert sent off after brawl during Norwich return

Paul Lambert is restrained by a police officer as tempers flare just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

No trains from Ipswich to London due to train fault

Greater Anglia trains are being held at Colchester, Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Hatfield Peverel and Chelmsford while a train is moved Picture: NEIL PERRY

Four more cases of equine flu found at Suffolk yard

An outbreak of equine flu has forced the cancellation of all British racing. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Overnight closures on major Suffolk and Essex roads this week

Overnight roadworks are planned at several spots in Suffolk and Essex this week Picture: PAUL GEATER

Flu is serious so get the jab now, GPs warn as take-up hits five-year low

Dr Christopher Browning, a GP in Long Melford and chairman of the west Suffolk clinical commissioning group Picture: WSCCG

Town’s GP surgery one of the worst polluted in the country

Alexandra and Crestview Surgery, in Alexandra Road, Lowestoft, is the third worst surgery in the UK in terms of air pollution. Photo: James Carr.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists