No trains from Ipswich to London due to train fault

Greater Anglia trains are being held at Colchester, Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Hatfield Peverel and Chelmsford while a train is moved Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Rail passengers on Greater Anglia services can expect cancellations and delays after a train fault at Chelmsford has stopped all services to Liverpool Street.

Due to a fault on a train at #Chelmsford, services departing Colchester, Marks Tey, Kelvedon, Witham and Chelmsford heading towards London Liverpool Street are being disrupted. KC — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) February 11, 2019

The travel disruption strikes during the Monday morning commute, with city workers currently unable to make it to London Liverpool Street.

The broken down train with be moved by a dedicated ‘rescue train’ but disruption is expected to services up until 11am.

Although the rail franchise is only warning travellers as far away as Colchester that they will experience these delays, commuters at Manningtree and Ipswich will likely also face disruption.

The Greater Anglia Journeycheck website is being updated with the latest information and directing rail users who are delayed for over 30 minutes to claim for refunds through their delay repay scheme.

“Services are being delayed up to 30minutes, we are currently arranging a rescue train to attach and move the broken down train out of the way at Chelmsford so services can start moving again.”