Delivery driver, 69, given hospital order after attempted rape

PUBLISHED: 12:30 16 April 2019

Dennis Reed, 69, of Sydney Street, Colchester, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A delivery driver was given a hospital order after sexually assaulting a woman he delivered medication to in Colchester.

Dennis Reed, 69, of Sydney Street, Colchester, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 15, after pleading guilty to attempted rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of common assault at an earlier hearing.

Reed will also spend the rest of his life on the sex offenders register.

In a statement read out in court, the victim said she “still felt Reed's presence in my home” and that she still feels compelled to check he is not in the house when she moves from room to room.

The attacks occurred between August and September 2018 after Reed copied a key for the victim's front door so that he could let himself in to her home.

The offences were reported to police on September 21 and Reed was arrested the same day.

Investigating officer DC Nicola Kelly, of the north sexual abuse investigation team, said: “I cannot commend the victim enough for being brave enough to tell someone, and tell us, about the assaults on her by Reed.

“Reed knowingly targeted a very vulnerable woman and abused her trust in an abhorrent way.

“I am pleased that this detainment means that he will be unable to reoffend.”

