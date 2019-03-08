Man jailed for sexual assault on girl under 13

Adam Hudson has been jailed Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A man has been jailed for five years for three charges of sexual assault on a young girl.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adam Hudson, 35, of Pondfield Road, Colchester, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court where he received five years for one count of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching Monday, November 11.

Hudson also received further two further year long sentences which will run concurrently with the five year sentence for two further counts of assault on a girl aged under 13.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life and was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

The victim spoke of her ordeal with another adult following a lesson at school before police were called in to investigate.

Hudson's sentencing follows a long investigation by Essex Police's Child Abuse Investigation Team into offences between September 2011 and September 2018.

Investigating officer DC Kimberly Farrow said: "Hudson subjected a young girl to horrific sexual offences over a number of years.

"The girl bravely spoke to another adult in confidence after realising she had been a victim of crime and she then courageously spoke to our officers.

"Hudson is a sex offender and this week he has been sent to prison for these serious offences.

"He has been placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life and will have to abide to conditions within a SHPO once he is released."