E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man jailed for sexual assault on girl under 13

PUBLISHED: 12:14 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 16 November 2019

Adam Hudson has been jailed Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Adam Hudson has been jailed Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A man has been jailed for five years for three charges of sexual assault on a young girl.

Adam Hudson, 35, of Pondfield Road, Colchester, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court where he received five years for one count of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching Monday, November 11.

Hudson also received further two further year long sentences which will run concurrently with the five year sentence for two further counts of assault on a girl aged under 13.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life and was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

The victim spoke of her ordeal with another adult following a lesson at school before police were called in to investigate.

Hudson's sentencing follows a long investigation by Essex Police's Child Abuse Investigation Team into offences between September 2011 and September 2018.

Investigating officer DC Kimberly Farrow said: "Hudson subjected a young girl to horrific sexual offences over a number of years.

"The girl bravely spoke to another adult in confidence after realising she had been a victim of crime and she then courageously spoke to our officers.

"Hudson is a sex offender and this week he has been sent to prison for these serious offences.

"He has been placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life and will have to abide to conditions within a SHPO once he is released."

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man jailed for sexual assault on girl under 13

Adam Hudson has been jailed Picture: ESSEX POLICE

First look inside shop of Sheeran’s favourite brand Hoax

The Hoax team outside the new shop in Ipswich. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

We ate crisps and chocolate in bed - but now we’ve lost 7.5st between us

Sally Scott and Adrian Pipe have lost 7.5 stone in weight between them, thanks to a Slimming World course. Picture: SALLY SCOTT

‘My generation will need to work out hugely challenging problems’

Laura Buckingham, arable inputs manager at Fram Farmers Picture: JULIAN COOKSLEY

Birds Eye factory evacuated after ammonia leak

The Birds Eye factory in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark Boggis
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists