'Disruptive passengers' to blame for Greater Anglia issues in Essex

PUBLISHED: 18:06 04 May 2019

Trains travelling through Chelmsford are being affected by disruptive passengers on an earlier train Picture: NEIL PERRY

Trains travelling through Chelmsford are being affected by disruptive passengers on an earlier train Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Disruptive passengers that had to be removed from a Greater Anglia train in Chelmsford resulted in disruption to other services.

Greater Anglia said that due to problems caused by passengers on a train at Chelmsford, disruption on services should be expected until 7.30pm.

The situation involving the passengers is now resolved and the lines are open again but delays are still possible.

Some services will pass through Chelmsford, Ingatstone, Stratford and London Liverpool Street without stopping.

Travellers are advised to check the Greater Anglia website for the latest information.

Advance tickets for cancelled services will be valid for other journeys on the respective lines.

This disruption is in addition to a train fault causing cancellations between Felixstowe and Ipswich on Saturday, May 4.

A rail replacement bus service is in place but the rail provider warn customers that it is limited.

