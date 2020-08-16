E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: Men canoe down flooded streets after huge downpour

PUBLISHED: 12:20 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 16 August 2020

Two men taking advantage of the weather by canoeing down the flooded street Picture: JAMES WALKINTON

Two men taking advantage of the weather by canoeing down the flooded street Picture: JAMES WALKINTON

JAMES WALKINTON

A huge thunderstorm battered Chelmsford yesterday amid a severe weather warning for Essex – with two men spotted paddling in a canoe down a flooded street.

Severe flooding left roads submerged and water spilling into the Meadows Shopping Centre in Chelmsford on Saturday afternoon.

Beeches Road was inundated with rain and two men were even seen taking advantage of the downpour, using a canoe in the streets.

Residents described scenes of “carnage” and said “Chelmsford was sinking”.

One person said they had “never seen rain like it”.

There was travel chaos on the roads and train services in the area were disrupted due to the severe flooding.

MORE: Delays on mainline trains after flooding led to cancellations

Trains were cancelled between Colchester and Marks Tey and when services resumed they ran at a reduced speed.

The Red Arrows were also forced to cancel their VJ Day flypast due to the weather.

Up to nine centimetres of rain could fall today with weather forecasters predicting another stormy day of thundery showers across East Anglia.

MORE: Thundery showers on the cards as forecasters predict ‘lively Sunday’

The Met Office still has a yellow weather warning in place – and says that where thunderstorms do strike there could be disruption with heavy downpours, and possibly power cuts.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Celebrity chef names Suffolk fish and chip shop among country’s best

Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop has been highly rated by a top chef Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
