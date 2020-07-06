Suspected toy thief arrested after A12 pursuit

A 48-year-old man from Dovercourt has been arrested following a pursuit on the A12 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man suspected of stealing toys from a lorry has been arrested following a pursuit on the A12.

Essex Police received reports of a large box of dolls being stolen from a lorry in Sheepcotes, Chelmsford, around 2.50am Monday, July 6.

Officers from the Operational Support Group carried out searches around the local area and later found a vehicle driving along the A12.

The car was pursued along the A12 before the driver decamped and was arrested following a short foot chase.

The driver, a 48-year-old man from Dovercourt, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop and theft from a vehicle.