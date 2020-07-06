E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suspected toy thief arrested after A12 pursuit

PUBLISHED: 12:09 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 06 July 2020

A 48-year-old man from Dovercourt has been arrested following a pursuit on the A12 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 48-year-old man from Dovercourt has been arrested following a pursuit on the A12 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man suspected of stealing toys from a lorry has been arrested following a pursuit on the A12.

Essex Police received reports of a large box of dolls being stolen from a lorry in Sheepcotes, Chelmsford, around 2.50am Monday, July 6.

Officers from the Operational Support Group carried out searches around the local area and later found a vehicle driving along the A12.

The car was pursued along the A12 before the driver decamped and was arrested following a short foot chase.

The driver, a 48-year-old man from Dovercourt, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop and theft from a vehicle.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager’s driving ban after 20 people used road as race track

Lee O'Brien received a driving ban for his part in the event Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager’s driving ban after 20 people used road as race track

Lee O'Brien received a driving ban for his part in the event Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Suspected toy thief arrested after A12 pursuit

A 48-year-old man from Dovercourt has been arrested following a pursuit on the A12 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ranking 20 years of Town’s away kits as Blues prepare to unveil ‘completely different’ new look

We've ranked the Ipswich Town away kits from the last 20 seasons. Picture: ITFC/ARCHANT

Suffolk and Norfolk nets millions under PM’s New Deal

New Anglia LEP chair Doug Field says region's New Deal funding package is