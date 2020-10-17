E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Have you seen missing woman Kathryn Evans?

PUBLISHED: 14:40 17 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 17 October 2020

Kathryn Evans, aged 21, was last seen in the St Jonhs Road area of Chelmsford in the early hours of Saturday, October 17. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Kathryn Evans, aged 21, was last seen in the St Jonhs Road area of Chelmsford in the early hours of Saturday, October 17. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A 21-year-old woman has been reported missing in Chelmsford after not being seen since the early hours.

Kathryn Evans was last seen at 2am today (Saturday, October 17) in the St Johns Road area.

You may also want to watch:

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare.

She was last seen wearing black trousers, a gold belt buckle, a tie-dye top and a denim jacket.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call police on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Have you seen missing woman Kathryn Evans?

Kathryn Evans, aged 21, was last seen in the St Jonhs Road area of Chelmsford in the early hours of Saturday, October 17. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Ipswich’s Regent Theatre given nearly £500k amid £2.2m arts funding for Suffolk

Ipswich's Regent Theatre has been awarded almost £500,000 in government grants to help it through the pandemic Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Sex offender approached teenage schoolboy on bus

John Card appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

First look: Kesgrave Kitchen prepares to reopen after huge revamp

Owners Chris and Emma Sciortino are opening the newly refurbished Kesgrave Kitchen. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Matchday Live: Town’s striker shortage gets worse as Lambert has to shuffle his pack

Ipswich Town take on Accrington this afternoon. Picture: PAGEPIX