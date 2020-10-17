Have you seen missing woman Kathryn Evans?

Kathryn Evans, aged 21, was last seen in the St Jonhs Road area of Chelmsford in the early hours of Saturday, October 17. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A 21-year-old woman has been reported missing in Chelmsford after not being seen since the early hours.

Kathryn Evans was last seen at 2am today (Saturday, October 17) in the St Johns Road area.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare.

She was last seen wearing black trousers, a gold belt buckle, a tie-dye top and a denim jacket.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call police on 101.