Have you seen missing woman Kathryn Evans?
PUBLISHED: 14:40 17 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 17 October 2020
A 21-year-old woman has been reported missing in Chelmsford after not being seen since the early hours.
Kathryn Evans was last seen at 2am today (Saturday, October 17) in the St Johns Road area.
Police and her family are concerned for her welfare.
She was last seen wearing black trousers, a gold belt buckle, a tie-dye top and a denim jacket.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to call police on 101.
