Man treated for chlorine exposure after 'hazardous material' is spilled on driveway

23 August, 2019 - 14:29
Firefighters have been called to a hazardous material spill in Great Cornard Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A 74-year-old man has been treated by the ambulance service after a hazardous material was poured on a driveway in Great Cornard.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called today, Friday, August 23, at around 11.45am to reports six kg of sodium hypochlorite had been poured in the front garden of a house in Pot Kiln Road.

Fire fighters from Sudbury were sent to the scene and put a safety cordon in place.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Approximately six kg of sodium hypochlorite was poured onto a concrete drive and surrounding stones.

"There was one male casualty involved. "First aid was given by the fire service but an ambulance has attended as well. "A 74-year-old man is believed to have breathed in a small amount of chlorine."

He added the man was being treated for breathing difficulties.

Man treated for chlorine exposure after 'hazardous material' is spilled on driveway

