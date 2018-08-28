Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich Hospital cancer ward reopens with brand-new refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:00 13 November 2018

The team on the Somersham Ward celebrated the grand reopening with all new facilites, playrooms and dementia-friendly flooring. Picture: ESNEFT

The team on the Somersham Ward celebrated the grand reopening with all new facilites, playrooms and dementia-friendly flooring. Picture: ESNEFT

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

The dedicated cancer ward at Ipswich Hospital has reopened after a touching moment with a dying patient inspired a refurbishment.

The Somersham Ward at Ipswich Hospital was closed in September so it could be revamped with fresh furnishings with the aim of improving the care of patients on the ward.

Wet rooms, a children’s playroom, energy-saving LED lights and new nurses stations were all fitted during a six-week renovation to make the ward a more patient-friendly place.

Somersham Ward sister Helen Scordis, matrons Laura Mallett and Tina Leppard and housekeeper Fiona Steward were the main drivers of this project, spurred on by the concerns one patient had as she was nearing the end of her life.

Miss Scordis said: “The ward was horrible. I remember speaking to a patient who was dying and she asked me: ‘Is this the last thing I will remember?’

“We had a conversation with the trust director’s and got things going.

“The changes are amazing and surpass anything I was expecting.”

The ward cares for cancer patients having chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment, but also has new, dementia-friendly flooring designed to clearly direct patients without causing anxiety or confusion.

The simple patters, distinct colours and matt finishes to the floors are shown to help patients stay orientated and stable.

The finishing touch is the addition of soothing ceiling murals that depict a blue sky when illuminated, transforming the unit into a more uplifting place than before.

Laura Mallett, matron for cancer services at Ipswich Hospital, said it was hoped the work would offer patients a lighter and more modern environment.

Medical director Crawford Jamieson said: “The ward boasts a really good use of technology, it has special finishes that makes it resistant to bacteria, eco-friendly lighting and a real involvement of patients.

“There are many graphical displays that will make a real difference and that is a result of the dedication of the Somersham Ward team who know the needs of their patients.

“Previous ward refurbishments throughout the trust only half the area of Somersham have previously taken on average 12 weeks to complete so to undertake the refurbishment in half that time has been a huge benefit to the trust and to patients.”

Fundraising to help the project came from the Somersham Ward Support Group, the Butterfly charity and Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity, while the project was undertaken and completed by Turners Construction and sub-contractors.

Topic Tags:

Homeless man had ear bitten off in attack, court told

16:36 Jane Hunt
Martin Dines, 56, from Colchester, was found dead on Monday, April 23. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

A Colchester woman accused of murdering a rough sleeper, whose badly beaten body was found in a car park, allegedly saw one of her co-defendants bite off the victim’s ear lobe and try to get him to swallow it.

Suffolk to appoint new £150k director as staff face unpaid leave

16:35 Paul Geater
Council chief executive Nicola Beach is shaking up the top team. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

On the day that it has told its staff to expect to take two days unpaid leave a year because it cannot afford their pay rise, Suffolk County Council is starting a search for an extra £150,000 director.

Man who spent 862 days in hospital died while refusing help from carers, inquest hears

14:56 Will Jefford
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

Adriano Guedes, aged 65, of Kessingland, moved to England from Portugal more than 15 years ago and was admitted to hospital in 2014 after having a stroke.

Dog walker confronted by man in attempted robbery

14:35 Michael Steward
The incident happened between Cornard Road and Newton Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman walking her dog along a footpath in Sudbury was confronted by a man who demanded her mobile phone.

Tributes paid to college principal who inspired a generation of farmers

14:20 Adam Howlett
Tributes have been paid to John Paton Philip, who has died aged 92. Picture: RACHEL FRYER

Tributes have been paid to the former principal of Chadacre Agricultural College, John Paton Philip MBE, who has died at the age of 92.

A11 roundabout disrupted as lorry falls on its side

13:27 Sophie Smith
A lorry has fallen over near Thetford. Photo: Geraldine Scott

A lorry has fallen on its side at an A11 roundabout.

Disabled shoppers bring shop accesibility into question for Purple Day

13:05 Greta Levy
Margaret Oldham, of Lowestoft set out on the high street donning a two piece purple velvet outfit to talk to businesses about their store accessibility.

November 13 has marked the first Purple Tuesday - a day dedicated to raise awareness of shopping accessibility for those living with a disability.

Most read

Updated Former Ipswich boss Hurst favourite for Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon jobs

Paul Hurst is the bookies' favourite for the jobs at Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon.

Updated Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

Paul Lambert has made a few changes to Ipswich Town's approach since his arrival.

Two families in a Suffolk village unite to bring their dilapidated local pub back to life

Manager of the Brewers pub, Jake Bennett-Day, and the head chef, Dan Russell, with the two families from the village who have bought the pub – James Austin and his wife, Zos Austin on the left and Martin and Sheona Fraser on the right.

Updated 1,100 households facing days without gas supplies after mains pipe damaged

Sam Dobell, with daughter Ruby, 9, with an emergency heater and hob after the disconnection of gas suppilies in Eye caused by damage to a pipe. Picture: Simon Parkin

Historian Dan Snow reveals he ‘almost died’ in the River Deben

Dan Snow signed copies of his new book On This Day in History Picture: AMY GIBBONS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24