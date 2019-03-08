E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Meet the woman who has been crowned Suffolk's best neighbour

PUBLISHED: 19:30 19 October 2019

Cherie Parnell was presented with her award by Suffolk Community Foundation's Stephen Singleton after transforming the lives of young people in a homeless shelter Picture: PagePix

Cherie Parnell was presented with her award by Suffolk Community Foundation's Stephen Singleton after transforming the lives of young people in a homeless shelter Picture: PagePix

Archant

A Suffolk woman who provided vital assistance to young homeless people has been recognised for her compassion in the Suffolk Community Awards.

Cherie Parnell, from Ipswich, became the first winner of the Good Neighbour Award after the group she founded, Impact, supported young people living in the homeless shelter close to her home.

She rallied with her friends to provide the shelter with weekly drop-ins of food, activities and even days out - helping residents develop new interests and live more fulfilling lives.

You may also want to watch:

Cherie received her award in a ceremony at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket.

The chief executive of Community Action Suffolk, who arranged the awards, praised Cherie for transforming the lives of young people.

Christine Abraham said: "Cherie has made a wonderful impact on the young people in the shelter, giving them the opportunity to do things they have not done before, including even short trips away.

"Her commitment to this particular community of young people is exceptional".

Most Read

Woman found in pool of blood may have been stabbed ‘8-10 times’

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Close, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk – but can you spot where?

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

Most Read

Woman found in pool of blood may have been stabbed ‘8-10 times’

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Close, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk – but can you spot where?

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman found in pool of blood may have been stabbed ‘8-10 times’

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Close, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Did you see the silent protest in Ipswich town centre?

Over 40 people gathered in Ipswich to protest against modern slavery. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Meet the woman who has been crowned Suffolk’s best neighbour

Cherie Parnell was presented with her award by Suffolk Community Foundation's Stephen Singleton after transforming the lives of young people in a homeless shelter Picture: PagePix

‘It’s heartbreaking this happens in 2019’ - Schools start providing food to hungry families

Sir Steve Lancashire, chief executive of Reach2, with Unity Primary Academy co-head Lucy Williams and students Picture: Reach2

In pictures – Suffolk’s best fashion brands showcased at Kesgrave catwalk

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists