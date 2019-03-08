Meet the woman who has been crowned Suffolk's best neighbour

Cherie Parnell was presented with her award by Suffolk Community Foundation's Stephen Singleton after transforming the lives of young people in a homeless shelter Picture: PagePix Archant

A Suffolk woman who provided vital assistance to young homeless people has been recognised for her compassion in the Suffolk Community Awards.

Cherie Parnell, from Ipswich, became the first winner of the Good Neighbour Award after the group she founded, Impact, supported young people living in the homeless shelter close to her home.

She rallied with her friends to provide the shelter with weekly drop-ins of food, activities and even days out - helping residents develop new interests and live more fulfilling lives.

Cherie received her award in a ceremony at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket.

The chief executive of Community Action Suffolk, who arranged the awards, praised Cherie for transforming the lives of young people.

Christine Abraham said: "Cherie has made a wonderful impact on the young people in the shelter, giving them the opportunity to do things they have not done before, including even short trips away.

"Her commitment to this particular community of young people is exceptional".