Woman involved in fraud and violent robbery jailed for 12 years

Cherie Tyler of Haverhill who has been jailed for 12 years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 30-year-old Suffolk woman who stood by and watched while two men armed with a knife and a hammer attacked a man during a violent robbery in his home has been jailed for 12 years.

Cherie Tyler went to Martin Golding's flat in Salisbury Court, Haverhill, at 5.15 am on February 24 and for money and if she could stay with him.

Mr Golding refused both requests and showed her out but before he could shut the door two men barged in, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

One was armed with a hammer and the other had a knife and Tyler had watched while the men carried out a "vicious" attack on Mr Golding, said Charles Kellett, prosecuting.

As a result of the assault Mr Golding suffered serious injuries including four fractured ribs, a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain and a deep cut on his forehead.

Before leaving the flat the men stole around £300 from a locked cupboard, a mobile phone and a wallet containing bank cards.

The bank cards were subsequently used four times to obtain items worth £138 and Tyler was identified from CCTV stills of the transactions.

Mr Golding's mobile phone and a library card from his wallet were later found in her possession.

Mr Kellett told the court that Tyler lived 500m from Mr Golding and had occasionally stayed at his address.

A week before the robbery she had used his mobile phone to set up an online gambling account which she linked to her phone and used to gamble with his money.

Tyler, of Crowland Road, Haverhill, admitted robbing Mr Golding with others unknown of his mobile phone, money and wallet.

She also admitted two offences of fraud by using Mr Golding's bank card to buy items at a Premier Store and an Esso garage and asked for ten offences including another robbery and two burglaries to be considered.

Sentencing Tyler Judge Martyn Levett said she had helped Mr Golding's attackers to gain entry to his flat and had stood by and watched while he was attacked.

Judge Levett described her as being: " Bonnie to other people's Clyde."

Folishade Abiodun, for Tyler, said her client was aware of the robbery and that the two men were armed with weapons but didn't know how badly Mr Golding was going to be injured.

DC Duncan Etchells, from Suffolk Constabulary's Op Converter team, said: "Tyler was a scheming individual who ruthlessly preyed on vulnerable victims that she attempted to befriend. It is very satisfying to see her jailed for her exploitative and ruthless activities."