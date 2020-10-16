Three fire crews tackle large blaze in kitchen

Three fire crews are tackling a large blaze in the kitchen of a house in Haverhill.

The service was initially called shortly after 8.30am today to reports of a fire in a property in Chestnut Close.

They arrived to find the kitchen inside the property well alight.

Two appliances from Haverhill and one from Clare are at the scene and crews are currently tackling the blaze.

It is reported that a 5m by 6m space is alight within the house.

An ambulance has been called to the scene however it is understood that all of the people residing in the house are accounted for.

The fire service confirmed that the incident is ongoing.