E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Three fire crews tackle large blaze in kitchen

PUBLISHED: 09:41 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 16 October 2020

Five fire engines are at the scene of kichen fire in Haverhill (stock image) Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Five fire engines are at the scene of kichen fire in Haverhill (stock image) Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Archant

Three fire crews are tackling a large blaze in the kitchen of a house in Haverhill.

The service was initially called shortly after 8.30am today to reports of a fire in a property in Chestnut Close.

They arrived to find the kitchen inside the property well alight.

Two appliances from Haverhill and one from Clare are at the scene and crews are currently tackling the blaze.

You may also want to watch:

It is reported that a 5m by 6m space is alight within the house.

An ambulance has been called to the scene however it is understood that all of the people residing in the house are accounted for.

The fire service confirmed that the incident is ongoing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Colchester Zoo mourns the death of lioness Malika

Lioness Malika at Colchester Zoo has died aged 16. Picture: SCOTT DAVEY

‘He’s chosen that road so let’s see how he does’ – Lambert on Dobra rejecting loan exit

Armando Dobra celebrates his stunning goal against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

Ward ruled out again as Lambert issues injury updates on Nolan and Bishop

Ipswich Town left-back Stephen Ward (right), pictured with fitness coach Jim Henry, is out injured. Photo: Steve Waller

Three fire crews tackle large blaze in kitchen

Five fire engines are at the scene of kichen fire in Haverhill (stock image) Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Lambert not expecting any deadline day business but admits he would have liked a striker

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has said he doesn't expect to make any further signings. Photo: PA