Former city banker to lead town's citizen's advice bureau

Chiara Saunders is now heading up the Leiston, Saxmundham and District Citizen’s Advice Picture: ALISON MOOR Archant

A former City banker has become the head of Leiston, Saxmundham and District Citizens Advice.

Chiara Saunders took over the role just as the coronavirus forced workers to stay at home.

Volunteers have had to adapt quickly and have been working from home with face to face meetings having stopped.

Despite the massive upheaval at the start of her new role, Mrs Saunders remains determined that the service will continue to help people.

Mrs Saunders said: “Coronavirus struck. We were determined to keep the service going and that created a huge amount of work for the team to make it possible for our advisers and staff to work from home.

“Leiston Citizens Advice was just not geared up for that. Getting to grips with the technology has been a huge challenge, but we have managed, and we are providing telephone and email advice despite the circumstances.

“We have transferred all advice and help to phone and email. We continue to be here to help.”