Chicken coop and shed destroyed in blaze after bonfire spreads

A chicken coop and shed have been destroyed after a fire in Harwich - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

A chicken coop and a shed were destroyed after a dustbin incinerator was being used too close to a garden storage unit in Harwich.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Dovercourt at about 7.10pm yesterday, Tuesday, March 22.

The heat from the incinerator caused the timber and plastic to ignite and the fire to spread.

Fortunately, the six chickens were rescued by the owner and neighbours.

Dovercourt station manager Quentin Sage said: “With the recent good, sunny weather, people are getting out and working in the garden.

"This is a good opportunity to remind people to take care when disposing of their garden waste.

"If you are using an incinerator please be careful, watch them and don’t place them too close to flammable materials.”

Firefighters are now offering safety advice if you are thinking of having a bonfire: