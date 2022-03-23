News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Chicken coop and shed destroyed in blaze after bonfire spreads

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:31 AM March 23, 2022
A chicken coup and shed have been destroyed after a fire in Harwich 

A chicken coop and shed have been destroyed after a fire in Harwich - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

A chicken coop and a shed were destroyed after a dustbin incinerator was being used too close to a garden storage unit in Harwich. 

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Dovercourt at about 7.10pm yesterday, Tuesday, March 22. 

The heat from the incinerator caused the timber and plastic to ignite and the fire to spread. 

Fortunately, the six chickens were rescued by the owner and neighbours.  

Dovercourt station manager Quentin Sage said: “With the recent good, sunny weather, people are getting out and working in the garden.

"This is a good opportunity to remind people to take care when disposing of their garden waste.

"If you are using an incinerator please be careful, watch them and don’t place them too close to flammable materials.”

Firefighters are now offering safety advice if you are thinking of having a bonfire:

  • Site the bonfire well away from houses, garages, sheds, fences, overhead cables, trees and shrubs
  • Never leave the bonfire burning unattended
  • Build the stack so that it is stable and will not collapse outwards or to one side
  • NEVER use flammable liquids - paraffin or petrol - to light the fire
  • Don't burn foam-filled furniture, aerosols, tins of paint and bottles
  • Keep everyone away from the fire - especially children, who must be supervised at all times
  • Pour water on the embers before leaving
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Harwich News

