E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans for new chicken farm attracts opposition from animal rights campaigners

PUBLISHED: 05:30 09 April 2020

The plans for the farm in Oakley Road, Wix, Essex, are available on the Tendring District Council website Picture: THEGREENJ

The plans for the farm in Oakley Road, Wix, Essex, are available on the Tendring District Council website Picture: THEGREENJ

THEGREENJ

Plans for a chicken farm which could house up to 100,000 birds are being defended after animal rights activists gathered 17,000 signatures for a petition opposing the project.

A H Brown Farms is applying to build a 21-acre commercial farm close in Oakley Road, between the villages of Wix and Great Oakley in Essex, with barns capable of holding thousands of chickens to be reared and sold for meat.

Consultees such as Anglian Water and Essex County Council have raised no issues with the plans, but the application has attracted objections from villagers worried about HGVs on their country lanes and the smell of manure.

Now, the US-based People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), has responded to the plans with a petition of 17,000 signatures calling for it to be scrapped.

Thousands of compassionate people have spoken, and Tendring District Council should heed their concerns for animal welfare, the environment, and the health of the community,” says PETA Director Elisa Allen.

The charity, known for their controversial protests against factory farming, fur farming and animal testing, are decrying the plans as harmful to the thousands of chickens that would be reared there and ruining the natural landscape.

A spokesman for A H Brown said: “This unit will operate to Britain’s world-leading food safety, welfare and environmental standards.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s been sensitively sited to reduce any visual impact with a total of three dwellings falling within a 1.5km diameter and we have worked carefully throughout to address any local concerns, including minimising any potential odour issues.

“The proposed buildings are of the highest specification to ensure the highest standards for the chickens and that the surrounding environment is maintained and is free from odour.

“The site has been approved and been granted a permit by the Environment Agency in line with their strict criteria.

“Sales of poultry meat are continuing to grow year-on-year in the UK and this development will help to meet that demand – producing safe, nutritious and affordable British food to British standards.”

The plans are publicly available on the Tendring District Council website.

More than 60 objections have been made to the plans, almost exclusively from residents of the two nearby villages.

Mark Denny, who lives in Oakley Road in Wix, said: “This small village does not need the additional traffic that such business would attract.”

“Also this particular build would create odours and we would not be able to enjoy our own gardens without being affected by this,” he added.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We couldn’t say goodbye’ – Family distraught after dad, 62, dies day after showing coronavirus symptoms

Dean Greenaway, who died after contracting Covid-19, pictured with his daughter Kayleigh (left), son Jamie and partner of 24 years Michelle. Picture: MICHELLE JOYCE

The Ipswich Town Scapegoat Rota: Scowcroft, Chambers and Douglas have all had their turn... but it’s very rarely just one player’s fault

Luke Chambers, James Scowcroft and Jonathan Douglas have all taken their turn on the Ipswich Town Scapegoat Rota. Picture: ARCHANT

Is Labour trying to become a party with serious electoral ambitions again?

Sir Keir Starmer looks like a serious politician at the head of the Labour Party. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Plans for new chicken farm attracts opposition from animal rights campaigners

The plans for the farm in Oakley Road, Wix, Essex, are available on the Tendring District Council website Picture: THEGREENJ

Choose from Amazon wishlists to help NHS heroes - and send your messages of support

You can support Ipswich NHS staff by buying items from a special Amazon wishlist. Pictured, Ipswich Hospital and a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE
Drive 24