Child struck by car in Bury St Edmunds
A child pedestrian has been hit by a car in Bury St Edmunds.
Police were called to the scene of the crash, in Westley Road, at around 4.10pm today, Wednesday, November 7.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the child suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.
He said: “It happened at the junction of Westley Road and Flemyng Road.
“It appears to be a collision between a car and a child pedestrian.
“Fortunately, it looks like there were minor injuries only.”
He added an ambulance had joined police officers at the scene of the crash.