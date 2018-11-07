Child struck by car in Bury St Edmunds

A child pedestrian has been hit by a car in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called to the scene of the crash, in Westley Road, at around 4.10pm today, Wednesday, November 7.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the child suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

He said: “It happened at the junction of Westley Road and Flemyng Road.

“It appears to be a collision between a car and a child pedestrian.

“Fortunately, it looks like there were minor injuries only.”

He added an ambulance had joined police officers at the scene of the crash.