Child uninjured after being involved in crash with car

A child was struck by a car in School Road, Leiston, but sustained no injuries. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A child was involved in a crash with a Ford Fusion outside Knodishall Playgroup in Leiston, but no injuries were reported.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers were called to reports of a collision involving a child pedestrian and a car in School Road shortly before 9am this morning.

On arrival officers found that no injuries were sustained.

An ambulance joined police officers at the scene of the crash, but was stood down as no injuries were reported.