Toddler hit by car in Ipswich

The incident happened on Ravenswood Avenue in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Paramedics rushed to the scene after a young girl was struck by a car on Ravenswood Avenue in Ipswich.

Police were alerted to the incident by the ambulance service at 3.15pm on Monday afternoon.

The child, a two-year-old girl, was not seriously injured and officers did not close the road.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said it was a “fairly minor” incident and the child was not taken to hospital.