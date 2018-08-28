Toddler hit by car in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 17:50 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:03 05 November 2018
GOOGLE MAPS
Paramedics rushed to the scene after a young girl was struck by a car on Ravenswood Avenue in Ipswich.
Police were alerted to the incident by the ambulance service at 3.15pm on Monday afternoon.
The child, a two-year-old girl, was not seriously injured and officers did not close the road.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said it was a “fairly minor” incident and the child was not taken to hospital.