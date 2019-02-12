Sunshine and Showers

A game of espionage for this schools unique World Book Day theme

PUBLISHED: 20:22 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:22 07 March 2019

Myia and Annabel dressed up as Yin and Yang Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A spy, an elf and a granny - but what made this Suffolk primary school’s World Book Day celebrations different from the rest?

Michael Burges with his pupils Annabel, Myia and Lily from Melton Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMichael Burges with his pupils Annabel, Myia and Lily from Melton Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Melton Community Primary School went down an unconventional route to celebrate World Book Day this year.

The school, which is made up of 177 pupils, asked the children to dress up as words rather than characters to add more of an educational element to things.

It encouraged children to add to their vocabulary as they needed to learn the definition of the word before they could dress up as it.

Year 6 teacher Michael Burges said: “We asked the children to dress up as words to avoid the usual of people dressing up in football kits and fairy costumes.

Ben dressed up as the word 'espionage' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBen dressed up as the word 'espionage' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“There is also more of a literacy element to it as the children need to know the definition of it.

“We had two girls come as the word identical, so they dressed the same, we had a boy come as the word espionage so dressed as a spy, and another who came as mislead and wore shorts and a T-shirt.”

It is the first year that the whole school has dressed in this theme and the children weren’t the only ones taking part.

Michael added: “I am currently dressed as a hippie, in a bright suit, as I picked the word garish.

Lily came dressed as a mythical elf for World Book Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLily came dressed as a mythical elf for World Book Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“The parents have made a massive effort with the children’s outfits.”

Ellie-Mai from Melton Primary School dressed up as the word 'Time' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEllie-Mai from Melton Primary School dressed up as the word 'Time' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Erin dressed up as Gangsta Granny for World Book Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNErin dressed up as Gangsta Granny for World Book Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nathaniel dressed up as the word 'slumbersome' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNathaniel dressed up as the word 'slumbersome' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

