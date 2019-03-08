Children invited to enter National Stud junior tour guide competition

Discover Newmarket is inviting children to enter a junior tour guide competition Picture: ARCHANT

Children who love horses and enjoy public speaking are being invited to enter a junior tour guide competition at The National Stud in Newmarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tourism hub Discover Newmarket is encouraging youngsters aged between eight and 16 to submit up to 50 words explaining why they would make a good tour guide.

The winner will receive a family ticket to The National Stud, lunch in the Wavertree's Coffee Shop worth £50, and have the chance to practice their skills under the expert guidance of Discover Newmarket tour guide Larry Bowden.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Bowden was the only guide in East Anglia to be shortlisted for Visit England's Tourism Superstar 2019 Award.

Megan Pollexfen, manager of Discover Newmarket, said: "We're giving children the rare opportunity of getting some top tips from one of the best tour guides in the country as they enjoy seeing our incredible horses and learning about how The National Stud works.

"Along with Palace House and family days at Newmarket Racecourses, Newmarket is a great place for child-friendly outings over the summer holidays."

Entries with full contact details and 50 words should be emailed to competition@discovernewmarket.co.uk by August 31.