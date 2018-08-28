Pupils walk for Lizzie’s Fund to raise money for brain tumour research

Lizzie Bramall, from Nayland, who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in February Picture: CONTRIBUTED Contributed

Children at a primary school near Haverhill took part in a torchlight sponsored walk on Halloween to raise money for research into brain tumours.

The event was inspired by Barnardiston Hall Preparatory School pupils Eleanor and Alice Cross, whose nine-year-old cousin Lizzie Bramall is living with an inoperable brain tumour.

Since her diagnosis in February, Lizzie, from Nayland, and her family have set up Lizzie’s Fund in support of The Brain Tumour Charity – which funds research as well as providing support for those affected by the disease.

Lizzie’s Fund has already raised more than £25,000.

On October 31, Barnardiston pupils aged seven to 13 dressed up in Halloween costumes and set off at 5pm to follow a circuit of around four miles and around £2,500 was raised through the event.

Earlier this year, Eleanor and Alice’s mum Emma – Lizzie’s aunt – was among three family members who took part in 24-hour requiem-singing session at St Paul’s Church in London’s Covent Garden, raising more than £10,000 for Lizzie’s Fund.

Geraldine Pipping, director of fundraising for The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “We are so grateful to Eleanor and Alice and to everyone at Barnardiston school for their support.

“Their efforts will help us to invest in vital research into brain tumours to help children like Lizzie, who has inspired so many of her family and friends to get involved in fundraising following her own diagnosis.”

Lizzie, from Nayland, has undergone radiotherapy and taken part in drug trials in an attempt to keep her tumour from spreading.

More than 300 pupils from Lizzie’s school – Littlegarth in Nayland – also took part in a walk for Lizzie’s Fund on Wednesday, October 24.

Each year group walked in turn around the school field carrying Littlegarth’s dragon mascot.

For more information about Lizzie’s Fund, or to donate, visit www.thebraintumourcharity.org/get-involved/our-supporter-groups/supporter-groups/groups/lizzies-fund/

The national Brain Tumour Charity holds three Twilight Walks in cities around the UK in October as well as inviting its supporters to arrange their own walks like the one at Barnardiston School.

Anyone who would like to organise a walk, or find out more, can visit www.thebraintumourcharity.org/get-involved/thetwilightwalk/own-walk/