Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pupils walk for Lizzie’s Fund to raise money for brain tumour research

PUBLISHED: 16:13 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:13 08 November 2018

Lizzie Bramall, from Nayland, who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in February Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Lizzie Bramall, from Nayland, who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in February Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Contributed

Children at a primary school near Haverhill took part in a torchlight sponsored walk on Halloween to raise money for research into brain tumours.

The event was inspired by Barnardiston Hall Preparatory School pupils Eleanor and Alice Cross, whose nine-year-old cousin Lizzie Bramall is living with an inoperable brain tumour.

Since her diagnosis in February, Lizzie, from Nayland, and her family have set up Lizzie’s Fund in support of The Brain Tumour Charity – which funds research as well as providing support for those affected by the disease.

Lizzie’s Fund has already raised more than £25,000.

On October 31, Barnardiston pupils aged seven to 13 dressed up in Halloween costumes and set off at 5pm to follow a circuit of around four miles and around £2,500 was raised through the event.

Earlier this year, Eleanor and Alice’s mum Emma – Lizzie’s aunt – was among three family members who took part in 24-hour requiem-singing session at St Paul’s Church in London’s Covent Garden, raising more than £10,000 for Lizzie’s Fund.

Geraldine Pipping, director of fundraising for The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “We are so grateful to Eleanor and Alice and to everyone at Barnardiston school for their support.

“Their efforts will help us to invest in vital research into brain tumours to help children like Lizzie, who has inspired so many of her family and friends to get involved in fundraising following her own diagnosis.”

Lizzie, from Nayland, has undergone radiotherapy and taken part in drug trials in an attempt to keep her tumour from spreading.

More than 300 pupils from Lizzie’s school – Littlegarth in Nayland – also took part in a walk for Lizzie’s Fund on Wednesday, October 24.

Each year group walked in turn around the school field carrying Littlegarth’s dragon mascot.

For more information about Lizzie’s Fund, or to donate, visit www.thebraintumourcharity.org/get-involved/our-supporter-groups/supporter-groups/groups/lizzies-fund/

The national Brain Tumour Charity holds three Twilight Walks in cities around the UK in October as well as inviting its supporters to arrange their own walks like the one at Barnardiston School.

Anyone who would like to organise a walk, or find out more, can visit www.thebraintumourcharity.org/get-involved/thetwilightwalk/own-walk/

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

Yesterday, 22:36 Adam Howlett
The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Staff of a pre-school who saved the life of a three-year-old girl who suffered a cardiac arrest were among the community heroes celebrated as Stars of Suffolk tonight.

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Yesterday, 17:07 Amy Gibbons
Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Academy leaders have come under fire as new figures reveal seven trusts with schools in Suffolk pay salaries in excess of £150,000.

Every one is a star - meet the winners of Stars of Suffolk 2018

Yesterday, 20:39 Suzanne Day
The winners of the special achievement award winners appeared on satge with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

From life saving emergency crews to volunteers running a nightclub for those with learning disabilities, our community heroes gathered for The Stars of Suffolk awards ceremony 2018 at Trinity Park.

Showers to scatter Suffolk skies as weekend approaches

Yesterday, 20:14 Will Jefford
Unsettled weather will continue in Suffolk as the weekend approaches. Picture: ALISON CONNORS

Unsettled weather is set to continue into the weekend, with showers potentially disrupting Remembrance Day services.

Child in serious condition after hit-and-run in Essex

Yesterday, 19:25 Will Jefford
Suffolk police are in Stratford Road, Ipswich, after a road traffic collision. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 11-year-old boy has been left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run collision in Colchester.

New Look has closed two stores in our region in the last four months

Yesterday, 17:42 Jessica Hill
New look store Ipswich

Find out where New Look has closed down stores and what its plans are for those remaining

Watchdog makes statement ahead of mental health trust CQC report

Yesterday, 17:30 Dominic Moffitt
Healthwatch Suffolk chief executive, Andy Yacoub has issued a joint statement about the forthcoming CQC report Picture: HEALTHWATCH SUFFOLK

A Suffolk health watchdog has claimed that poor access to mental health services “has not significantly improved” since the region’s mental health trust was first placed in special measures.

Most read

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Lambert hopeful of Harrison return while Nolan remains sidelined... as boss insists Ward’s time will come

Jon Nolan has a dead leg. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Video ‘He’s a huge talent’ – Lambert says Lankester could start the odd game

Jack Lankester's first three games for Ipswich Town are set to come under three different managers. Photo: Steve Waller

The winners and the losers in the Suffolk property market game

Felixstowe house prices.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24