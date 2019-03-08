E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pennies for Pudsey - pictures as children fundraise for Children in Need

PUBLISHED: 15:48 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 15 November 2019

Autumn and Isla making penny lines in the playground at Martlesham primary for children in need Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Autumn and Isla making penny lines in the playground at Martlesham primary for children in need Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Schools, nurseries and colleges from across Suffolk have been doing their bit for Children in Need holding penny collections and painting nails to raise funds.

The pupils of Martlesham primary raised �110 by making their penny lines! Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe pupils of Martlesham primary raised �110 by making their penny lines! Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Pupils and teachers at Martlesham Primary Academy near Woodbridge all wore spots to show their support, donating £1 each to Children in Need.

Headteacher Emma Churchman said: "The day started with house leaders greeting families and starting the penny challenge.

"We were amazed to see the penny trails that were created. The winning team managed to collect enough pennies to make three lines along the playground."

House leaders Mia and Tabitha said: "This challenge enabled us to show the power of collaboration and we are so proud of what we achieved together."

Lucie-Rose, aged 10 months in her Children in Need clothes. Picture: KAYLEIGH MIMMSLucie-Rose, aged 10 months in her Children in Need clothes. Picture: KAYLEIGH MIMMS

In Bury St Edmunds, children at Abbots Green Academy filled a wishing well with pennies and the school's nursery class held a week-long cake sale which raised £59.55.

Suffolk New College beauty students also got involved with fundraising - painting nails to raise cash.

Earlier this week clown doctors got in the Children in Need spirit by visiting children receiving treatment at Ipswich Hospital and the EACH Treehouse Hospice.

Check out our live blog from the day here.



























































































































Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fire breaks out in school toilet block after suspected arson

Two fire engines have been called to a building fire at Bury St Edmunds County Upper School Picture: GREGG BROWN

Inquest opens into death of woman who died after night out drinking with friends

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Double disappointment for Town fans as 30 fans receive parking tickets

More than 2,000 Ipswich fans made the journey to Colchester for the EFL Trophy game Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Pneumonia could, literally, be a death sentence’ if we continue to over-use antibiotics

Are we becoming resistant to antibiotics? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Seven ways to get your child into women’s football this weekend

Wildcats clubs exist up and down Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists