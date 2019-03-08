Pennies for Pudsey - pictures as children fundraise for Children in Need

Autumn and Isla making penny lines in the playground at Martlesham primary for children in need Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Schools, nurseries and colleges from across Suffolk have been doing their bit for Children in Need holding penny collections and painting nails to raise funds.

The pupils of Martlesham primary raised �110 by making their penny lines! Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The pupils of Martlesham primary raised �110 by making their penny lines! Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Pupils and teachers at Martlesham Primary Academy near Woodbridge all wore spots to show their support, donating £1 each to Children in Need.

Headteacher Emma Churchman said: "The day started with house leaders greeting families and starting the penny challenge.

"We were amazed to see the penny trails that were created. The winning team managed to collect enough pennies to make three lines along the playground."

House leaders Mia and Tabitha said: "This challenge enabled us to show the power of collaboration and we are so proud of what we achieved together."

Lucie-Rose, aged 10 months in her Children in Need clothes. Picture: KAYLEIGH MIMMS Lucie-Rose, aged 10 months in her Children in Need clothes. Picture: KAYLEIGH MIMMS

In Bury St Edmunds, children at Abbots Green Academy filled a wishing well with pennies and the school's nursery class held a week-long cake sale which raised £59.55.

Suffolk New College beauty students also got involved with fundraising - painting nails to raise cash.

Earlier this week clown doctors got in the Children in Need spirit by visiting children receiving treatment at Ipswich Hospital and the EACH Treehouse Hospice.

