Gallery

Kids’ birthdays in lockdown - parents on making it as special as possible

Evie from Ipswich had a unicorn-themed day for her 5th birthday on April 9 Picture: JENNA VAUGHAN JENNA VAUGHAN

Parties are cancelled so how have parents been ensuring their children have a wonderful time on their lockdown birthday?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Evie all dressed up for her birthday Picture: JENNA VAUGHAN Evie all dressed up for her birthday Picture: JENNA VAUGHAN

A child’s birthday is a time of great celebration, but the coronavirus restrictions have changed how we would mark the day.

Here some Suffolk and Essex mums have shared what they did:

Jenna Vaughan, from Ipswich, mum to Evie who turned five on April 9

A unicorn cake for Evie's unicorn-themed birthday Picture: JENNA VAUGHAN A unicorn cake for Evie's unicorn-themed birthday Picture: JENNA VAUGHAN

“For my daughter Evie’s 5th birthday in lockdown we tried to make it as special as we could by doing a unicorn-themed day.

“We had a unicorn-themed treasure hunt, a unicorn picnic in the garden in a wigwam, we played games such as pin the horn on the unicorn, unicorn pinata and unicorn hoopla.

“We finished the day by having a cinema film evening and pizza making.

“Evie said she enjoyed her day and lockdown didn’t stop us all having lots of fun!”

Violet from Great Leighs in Essex enjoyed a "perfect" low-key third birthday at home Picture: NATALIE SADLER Violet from Great Leighs in Essex enjoyed a "perfect" low-key third birthday at home Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Natalie Sadler, from Great Leighs in Essex, mum to Violet, who turned three on May 9

“VE weekend should have been spent celebrating V Fest - marking the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe and the third anniversary of the birth of our daughter Violet - with 40 of our friends and family.

“We had hired a field at a farm, planned a day trip out and a traditional party with sandwiches, cake, games and music as part of a three-day camping holiday.

Emily from Ipswich celebrated her 10th birthday on Thursday, May 14, wih vegan iced doughnuts Picture: VICKI NICHOLLS Emily from Ipswich celebrated her 10th birthday on Thursday, May 14, wih vegan iced doughnuts Picture: VICKI NICHOLLS

“Instead on May 9 we celebrated Violet’s third birthday at home, just the four of us.

“The celebrations were low-key - we opened presents leisurely throughout the morning, had doorstep visitors and played pass the parcel in the garden with her big sister.

“We ate Violet’s favourite food - heart shaped sandwiches - on the picnic blanket at lunch-time and had a barbecue in the evening.

“And it was perfect. Instead of fussing over other children, I got to share every moment with Violet. We played with her new toys, went for a stroll with her new pushchair and ate together.

Mum Vicki Nicholls even used a doughnut on Emily's birthday cake Picture: VICKI NICHOLLS Mum Vicki Nicholls even used a doughnut on Emily's birthday cake Picture: VICKI NICHOLLS

“I wasn’t stressing about whether the other parents had a beer, where to store things in our small camping fridge or what the weather might do. There was no extra hype, no sugar overload (well maybe just a little!) and my husband and I shared an expensive bottle of wine we had been saving.

“Best of all - there was plenty of birthday cake left the following day.

“Next year, we might go away for her birthday, but just the four of us - because birthdays are special days and I want to play an active part in these landmarks rather than being on the periphery, worrying about everyone else.”

MORE: ‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June



Reo turned eight on April 27. He was "devastated" he couldn't have a party so instead they made up sweet hampers and party bags for the children on their estate Picture: ALISHA HARRIOTT Reo turned eight on April 27. He was "devastated" he couldn't have a party so instead they made up sweet hampers and party bags for the children on their estate Picture: ALISHA HARRIOTT

Vicki Nicholls, from Ipswich, mum to Emily who turned 10 on May 14

“My daughter Emily had her 10th birthday on Thursday. She adores doughnuts, but vegan iced doughnuts aren’t easy to get hold of. I secretly managed to order a box from Doodle Donuts and she was thrilled! I even used one on her birthday cake.”

Alisha Harriott from Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, mum to Reo who turned eight on April 27

Reo's cake Picture: ALISHA HARRIOTT Reo's cake Picture: ALISHA HARRIOTT

“My son suffers with anxiety so getting out and about in these times are very difficult. For my son’s birthday I brought him a hover board and a hover cart in the hope of getting him outside.

You may also want to watch:

“It worked amazingly and everyday we are out doing daily exercise on his hover board. He was devastated we couldn’t have a party as he has one every year for his birthday so instead we made up two big sweet hampers and made party bags for the children on our estate and delivered them on his birthday.”

Reo got a hover board and a hover cart for his birthday in the hope of getting him outside as he suffers with anxiety Picture: ALISHA HARRIOTT Reo got a hover board and a hover cart for his birthday in the hope of getting him outside as he suffers with anxiety Picture: ALISHA HARRIOTT

Elis Merton, from Pebmarsh, near Sudbury, mum to Penelope who turned one on April 12

“We decorated our house and had a little three-person party with lights, balloons, bubbles and music.

“Luckily the weather was lovely so we could take advantage of our little garden with more giant bubbles.

“I baked a cake on her first nap and decorated it on her second as the lady who was doing it obviously stopped working. It didn’t turn out too bad!

Penelope from Pebmarsh, near Sudbury, turned one on April 12 Picture: ELIS MERTON Penelope from Pebmarsh, near Sudbury, turned one on April 12 Picture: ELIS MERTON

“We then Facetimed my mum and brother (Nelly’s grandma and uncle!) to sing happy birthday as we gave Penelope her first cake.”

Penelope's cake Picture: ELIS MERTON Penelope's cake Picture: ELIS MERTON