Suffolk author's own twist on the story of King Edmund

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 3:36 PM March 5, 2021   
Hatty Ashton, a Bury St Edmunds-born actress, is the author of ‘There’s a head in my bed’ and 'Forkbeard and the Ghost King’

Hatty Ashton, a Bury St Edmunds-born actress, is the author of ‘There’s a head in my bed’ and 'Forkbeard and the Ghost King’ - Credit: Emma Ratcliffe

A story-teller and author has launched two videos about King Edmund that are "engaging and amusing" for children and adults alike.

Bury St Edmunds-born actress Hatty Ashton decided to write children’s books after working locally as a story-teller.

Her first book ‘There’s a head in my bed’, illustrated by Joshua Rosewarne, is her own take on the story of the king who became a saint - after whom Bury St Edmunds is named.

This story, as well as her second book 'Forkbeard and the Ghost King’, have been recorded as videos in conjunction with the Business Improvement District (BID) Our Bury St Edmunds and Bury St Edmunds Town Council.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, said: “Hatty’s books and story-telling videos are engaging and amusing for children and adults alike.

"They tell the story of King Edmund and offer an entertaining way to find out more about the town’s history.

"Once people are visiting the town more often post-lockdown they’ll be able to make the connection between other landmarks such as the St Edmund and wolf sculptures on the roundabouts and St Edmund’s statue near the cathedral.”

Hatty Ashton has teamed up with Our Bury St Edmunds and Bury St Edmunds Town Council for two story-telling videos about the town's history

Hatty Ashton has teamed up with Our Bury St Edmunds and Bury St Edmunds Town Council for two story-telling videos about the town's history - Credit: Emma Ratcliffe

Hatty said: “I was thinking about story-telling and realised that I could put my own twist on the story that gave the town its name.

"I read it to family and friends who encouraged me to take it further and it became my first book ‘There’s a head in my bed’ with fantastic illustrations by my friend Joshua Rosewarne.”

Both books have been placed on the Our Bury St Edmunds YouTube and social media channels where viewers will also find details of a gift card competition.

The competition is to win a £50 Our Bury St Edmunds Town Centre Gift Card, accepted at more than 50 different businesses, and runs until the end of March.


