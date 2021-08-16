News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Children grow and sell plants to help hedgehog hospital

Judy Rimmer

Published: 12:31 PM August 16, 2021   
Jessica and Oliver Skilton of Bury St Edmunds grew and sold plants to help Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital

Two green-fingered children from Bury St Edmunds have grown a host of plants - and sold them to help poorly hedgehogs.

Jessica Skilton, six, and brother Oliver, three,  raised an amazing £125 to buy food for  Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital in Newmarket.

Their mum, Lisa, said: "The children planted loads of seeds and, once they’d nurtured them into little plants, decided they wanted to set up a stall outside our house to sell them."

Jessica Skilton meeting Will the hedgehog while delivering food to Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital in Newmarket

She said they had grown runner beans, peas and courgettes as well as flowers. Mrs Skilton posted about the plants on a local Moreton Hall Facebook page, and got great support from people in the area, who left donations in return for the plants. 

"The children used the money to fill a trolley full of dog food for the hedgehogs from the main Tesco in Bury St Edmunds, and Tesco also donated a bit extra."

The family then arranged to deliver the food to the hospital, and the children were able to meet one of the prickly residents, Will the hedgehog.

Jessica and Oliver Skilton buying a trolley full of dog food from Tesco in Bury St Edmunds

Mrs Skilton said the hospital had not had all that many hedgehogs when they visited. But this has now changed - with the charity currently at twice its usual capacity, and not able to take in any more hedgehogs at the moment.

To donate, visit the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital website. 





Bury St Edmunds News
Newmarket News

