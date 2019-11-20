School pupils enjoy a Titan-ic day of technology in college visit

Children from St Benedicts got to try out the latest in technology on the Titan II innovation truck Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

West Suffolk College hosted a titan-sized visitor that opened up the word of science and technology to visiting youngsters.

Children from St Benedicts got to try out the latest in technology on the Titan II innovation truck Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The college, in Bury St Edmunds, was the setting for a visit by RS Components Titan II.

This is a 35 tonne interactive truck and mobile innovation centre which provides interactive experiences allowing students to get 'hands on' with the latest technology.

Parked up at the college's new Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Innovation Campus in Western Way, Titan II gave students the opportunity to get involved with some of the latest innovation.

This included 3D printing, robotics, Raspberry Pi mini-computers, thermal imaging and augmented reality.

Children from St Benedicts got to try out the latest in technology on the Titan II innovation truck Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As well as providing an opportunity for the college students and staff, three primary and secondary schools from Bury - St Benedict's Catholic School, Walsham Le Willows Primary and St Edmundsbury Primary - also attended, with pupils fully immersing themselves into the interactive world before them.

Nadine Payne, director of STEM Partnerships at the college said: "It was fantastic to have Titan II in with us for the day.

"This, for us, is about raising aspirations of young people and students across the county so they really can believe they could be scientists or engineers one day.

Analis McKee and Hannah Bradbury try out the thermal imaging Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"We are also trying to make students aware of the different career pathways available to them in STEM and to work with different businesses across the region to help bridge the gap between industry and education and to address the skills shortage in STEM areas."

As well as the Titan II activities, the schools were also invited into the STEM Campus where they enjoyed a session on what an engineer is and the type of jobs they do.

RS Components is the world's largest distributor of electronics and maintenance products.

Ms Payne said the college plans to work with RS Components again, booking Titan II for different college events and giving local schools and businesses the opportunity to attend.

Children from Walsham Le Willows Primary School got to try out the latest in technology on the Titan II innovation truck Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

West Suffolk College is home to 14,000 students and 1,500 apprentices studying at the new STEM centre, its main site in Out Risbygate, and the Milburn Campus in Anglian Lane.