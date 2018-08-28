Sunny

Authors join the Book Jam

PUBLISHED: 11:30 18 November 2018

Chantry Academy's Book Jam, Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Children’s authors took centre stage in a question and answer session in Ipswich.

James Campbell, Jane Elson and Steve Antony were taking part in Walk A Mile In Somone Else’s Shoes at the Chantry Academy, part of a four day Book Jam.

The Book Jam saw children from seven south Ipswich schools take part four days of events involving Suffolk Libraries, Waterstones and Let’s Talk Reading, to enagage children in literature, culminating in the Q&A on Saturday.

Organiser Megan Palmer said: “There is nothing that improves your life chances like building a life-long reading for pleasure habit.

“We know that not all of our children are engaging with books at home because maybe their parents don’t have a habit, so to encourage and promote that we’re bringing the authors and the books right here into the community where they live.”

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

11 minutes ago Luke Powell
How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

A first-year university student who left his father’s BMW suspended in a tree has been disqualified from driving.

‘Road bump’ creating pinch point on A14 to be repaired

14 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The pinch point has been causing major tailbacks on the A14 near Ipswich (stock image) Picture: SU ANDERSON

Highways England is to resurface a stretch of uneven road which has been causing major delays for motorists on the A14.

Lorry crash causes lane closures on A14 at Ipswich

09:59 Mariam Ghaemi
Police arrest a driver after his lorry crashes into the central reservation of the A14 at Ipswich's Whitehouse junction Picture: ARCHANT

A driver has been arrested after his lorry crashed into the central reservation on the A14 at Ipswich.

VIDEO/GALLERY: Anglo Saxon re-enactors prepare for the Yule festival

07:41 Mariam Ghaemi
West Stow Friends re-enactment of Yule Festival at the Saxon Village. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Just as many of us are starting to prepare for Christmas, our Anglo Saxon ancestors would have also been getting ready for a major seasonal celebration.

Gallery ‘We will not be silenced’ - Hundreds march in protest against sexual violence

06:30 Andrew Hirst
Protesters at the Reclaim the Night march in Colchester Picture: MEGAN SALIU

More than 200 protestors took to the streets to take a stand against male violence towards women.

Five things we learned this week including Ipswich being a ‘hidden gem’

25 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Five things we learned this week. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

From a new restaurant opening in Ipswich to finding out which Suffolk road is in the top 10 of riskiest roads in the East of England.

Driver arrested after allegedly using mobile phone and testing positive for cocaine

Yesterday, 22:20 Andrew Hirst
A car stopped in Ipswich after the driver was allegedly seen using a mobile phone Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE TEAM

A driver who was stopped in Ipswich for allegedly using a mobile phone behind the wheel has been arrested after reportedly giving a positive drugs test.

Most read

More than 1,000 RAF Mildenhall US air force personnel and families to move to Gloucestershire

An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

Lorry crash causes lane closures on A14 at Ipswich

Police arrest a driver after his lorry crashes into the central reservation of the A14 at Ipswich's Whitehouse junction Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Suffolk bridge reopens after firefighters tackle blaze

The A1117 bridge in Oulton Broad has been shut due to a fire Picture: GOOGLE

Balaclava-clad robbers threaten shop staff with knife

McColl's in Maidenhall Green has been robbed Picture: GOOGLE

Teenager detained as more than 170 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin seized

Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Police are ‘extremely concerned’ for missing Matthew Strasbaugh

Matthew Strasbaugh, who has been missing since November 13 Picture supplied by Suffolk police.

