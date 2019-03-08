Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 16:37 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 09 April 2019

Onjali Q. Rauf has brought out a debut book called 'The Boy at the Back of the Class' and is coming to Waterstones in Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH WATERSTONES

Onjali Q. Rauf has brought out a debut book called 'The Boy at the Back of the Class' and is coming to Waterstones in Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH WATERSTONES

Archant

An anti-trafficking campaigner who spent years helping families in refugee camps before writing a book which scooped this year’s Waterstones Children’s Book Prize is coming to Ipswich.

Onjali Q Rauf’s Boy at the Back of the Class helps young children understand refugees by telling the adventures of a group of children who help a Syrian refugee enrolled at their school.

The author scooped this year’s Waterstones Children’s Book Prize as well as being named as one of the winners of the 2019 Blue Peter Book Awards and she will be at Ipswich Waterstones store from 10am tomorrow (Wednesday)).

A spokesman for Ipswich Waterstones, said: “We are extremely excited that Onjali will be at our store on Wednesday.

“It is vitally important to support children’s reading, hence we are so pleased to host such a remarkable author in store and give children a chance to meet her, discuss the story and ask her questions about writing.

“Boy at the Back of the Class has brought forward so many important issues and tells them from such a unique perspective of Ahmet’s character.

“It is a wonderful book heavily focused on friendship, hope and the importance of kindness - it is full of heart and humour and will appeal to children and adults alike.”

