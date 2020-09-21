E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Disused airfield could be turned into storage facility

PUBLISHED: 05:30 22 September 2020

A disused airfield in Suffolk may be turned into a storage facility consisting of 127 storage containers if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A disused airfield in Suffolk may be turned into a storage facility consisting of 127 storage containers if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A disused airfield in Suffolk may be turned into a facility with 127 storage containers, if plans are approved.

Chilton Airfield, in Waldingfield Road, Sudbury, remains largely unused since the RAF was stationed there - except for a large haulage yard, a van hire business and offices bordering land to the south west of the site.

Proposals for the container site also include a 2.4metre steel perimeter fence to cordon off the area. which is owned by Suffolk County Council.

MORE: Major revamp at Suffolk garden centre could create up to 130 new jobs

You may also want to watch:

Trees that cover the bay areas located between the proposed container locations are to remain, ensuring that the site is “well screened”.

Agent Whymark & Moulton, acting on behalf of the applicant, said in its planning statement: “The aim is to provide storage containers as a commercial enterprise for use principally by private individuals and some commercial users for storage of personal and non-hazardous items.

“At this stage, it is envisaged each container could be visited once every two weeks on a self-store basis, equating to 15 vehicle movements per week, around one per day.”

Dawn Easter, economic development officer responding on behalf of the economic development team for Babergh District Council, had “no objection” to the application and said: “The proposal is a suitable use and is compatible with surrounding commercial activity.”

MORE: Controversy over building plot on protected wildlife site

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

East Suffolk Council ‘neutral’ over Sizewell C, formal response to government says

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

Suffolk business and education leaders write to PM urging Sizewell C go-ahead

The business and education leaders have written to the government in support of the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station Picture: EDF

Dozzell on his new role, Norwich interest, a new contract and winning promotion for ‘my club’

Andre Dozzell is looking to make his mark, more than four years on from his Ipswich Town debut. Picture: ITFC/PAGEPIX

On this day in Ipswich Town’s history: going goal crazy against the Sky Blues on Sky TV

Ipswich Town celebrate Jason De Vos' opening goal in a 4-1 home win over Coventry City from September 22, 2007. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Man, 61, denies stalking woman over eight-month period

Nigel Hensby, 21, of no fixed address, admitted making a hoax bomb call to West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT