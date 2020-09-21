Disused airfield could be turned into storage facility

A disused airfield in Suffolk may be turned into a facility with 127 storage containers, if plans are approved.

Chilton Airfield, in Waldingfield Road, Sudbury, remains largely unused since the RAF was stationed there - except for a large haulage yard, a van hire business and offices bordering land to the south west of the site.

Proposals for the container site also include a 2.4metre steel perimeter fence to cordon off the area. which is owned by Suffolk County Council.

Trees that cover the bay areas located between the proposed container locations are to remain, ensuring that the site is “well screened”.

Agent Whymark & Moulton, acting on behalf of the applicant, said in its planning statement: “The aim is to provide storage containers as a commercial enterprise for use principally by private individuals and some commercial users for storage of personal and non-hazardous items.

“At this stage, it is envisaged each container could be visited once every two weeks on a self-store basis, equating to 15 vehicle movements per week, around one per day.”

Dawn Easter, economic development officer responding on behalf of the economic development team for Babergh District Council, had “no objection” to the application and said: “The proposal is a suitable use and is compatible with surrounding commercial activity.”

