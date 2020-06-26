E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans for storage container site rejected

PUBLISHED: 08:00 27 June 2020

The storage facility would have covered 2400 square metres of land to the west of Addison Road on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The storage facility would have covered 2400 square metres of land to the west of Addison Road on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A proposed storage site housing 87 containers on a Sudbury industrial estate has been refused despite insistence that the site would have minimal impact to the area.

The land situated on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury has seen an application refused for a storage facility. Picture: NICK PEASLAND ARCHITECTURAL /BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILThe land situated on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury has seen an application refused for a storage facility. Picture: NICK PEASLAND ARCHITECTURAL /BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Chilton Industrial Estate is already home to many businesses including a gym and an engineering company, but plans for a new storage site to occupy an unused area on the site have been rejected due to the impact it would have on neighbouring residents in Highfield Road.

Hoping to provide storage space for the companies already on site as well as members of the nearby community, the application emphasised that it would cause minimal disruption to the already busy and built up area.

However, the application received 26 objections from the community as well as Sudbury Town Council, who said: “We refuse on the grounds of the detrimental impact the height of the containers against the boundary fences would have on the residents of Highfield Road, especially at the bottom end.

“Sudbury Town Council also refuse on the grounds of over-development and a concern with the increase of traffic using the Addison Road junction.”

The land situated on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury which had an application for a storage facility rejected by Babergh District Council. Picture: NICK PEASLAND ARCHITECTURAL /BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILThe land situated on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury which had an application for a storage facility rejected by Babergh District Council. Picture: NICK PEASLAND ARCHITECTURAL /BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

The plans suggested that the storage facility would cover 2,400 square metres of land to the west of Addison Road and would be operational between 7am and 8pm on weekdays and between 8am and 9am on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

MORE: New homes get go-ahead despite concerns over bats

You may also want to watch:

But the proposals were met with many criticisms from nearby residents including Jean Quirk who said: “My property immediately backs onto the land that you are proposing to install 87 self-contained storages.

“As I am sure you are aware the residents of Highfield Road along with many surrounding roads are people who are elderly and have moved to this estate to retire in peace and quiet. It is a quiet estate where residents can feel safe and secure in their homes and this was one of the reasons I chose this location to live.

“The noise will be unbearable on the residents most of which I have already stated are elderly will cause severe anxiety and stress.”

Garry Brewer, of Highfield Road said: “We are residents in Highfield Road which is a quiet residential area with a predominantly elderly population.

“We live directly opposite the proposed site for this development and as such feel this would impact on our quality of life with increased noise at unsociable hours of the day early in the morning and at weekends.

“It would also cause a visual eyesore as we look directly on to the proposed site.”

MORE: Farm development looks set to go ahead

In his report Philip Isbell, chief planning officer at Babergh District Council, said: “The proposed development, by reason of its close proximity to existing residential properties in Highfield Road which are afforded limited depth of rear gardens, would give rise to a significantly detrimental impact on the amenity and living conditions of the occupiers of those properties by virtue of the potential for noise and general disturbance engendered by the use adjacent to the boundary.

“This would be exacerbated by the hours of operation applied for which, given the intermittent and unpredictable nature of the use, would create uncertainty for neighbouring properties over a protracted period of the day that offers limited opportunity for respite. Furthermore, the siting of an almost uninterrupted row of painted metal containers adjacent to the boundary and visible above existing boundary enclosures would appear as a visually oppressive and discordant feature, incongruous with the domestic context as currently experienced by its residential neighbours.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters called to tackle blaze of 40 hay bales

Firefighters were called to Boxford yesterday evening to tackle a fire after 40 hay bales caught alight Picture: LUCY MATTOCK

Plans for storage container site rejected

The storage facility would have covered 2400 square metres of land to the west of Addison Road on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Men in court after non-EU citizen found hidden in Ford Transit at Felixstowe

A non-EU citizen was allegedly found in a Ford Transit at Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

County lines drug dealers admit operating in Suffolk

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Cooler temperatures and showers follow heat of past few days

The busy beach at Southwold in the hot weather on Thursday, June 25 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY