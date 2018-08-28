Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chilton Woods development finally goes up for sale

PUBLISHED: 17:28 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 08 February 2019

An artists' impression of the Chilton Woods development in Sudbury

An artists' impression of the Chilton Woods development in Sudbury

Contributed

A major new development on the edge of Sudbury which could see 1,150 homes and a new primary school has finally gone on the market to developers.

A consultation for the Chilton Woods development in 2015 Picture: ARCHANTA consultation for the Chilton Woods development in 2015 Picture: ARCHANT

After more than a decade of delays and setbacks, Suffolk County Council is now ready to market the first phases of the Chilton Woods site, which was given outline planning permission by Babergh District Council in March last year.

As well as new homes and a primary school, the site could see 1,900 new jobs created – with the land expected to be developed over a period of ten years.

A land sale would see the council sell its consented land to developers, either in phased parcels or as a whole, with the first homes under construction in 2020/21.

MORE: Chilton Woods development moves a step closer

The council, which owns much of the land for development, says it wants to deliver the following benefits from selling the land – delivering much needed new homes, making sure a quarter of the homes are “affordable” – for rent or split tenure, maximising the capital receipts from the sale, and enabling the employment land and other scheme elements to be delivered.

Part fo the site that was earmarked for the new Chilton Woods development near Sudbury Picture ARCHANTPart fo the site that was earmarked for the new Chilton Woods development near Sudbury Picture ARCHANT

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said: “The council has been totally committed in bringing this site forward for development and secured planning permission following public consultation. We are pleased to have reached this next important stage.

“Developers will need to gain agreement from Babergh District Council, as planning authority, on a range of matters including the detailed layout of the scheme, design and appearance of buildings and landscaping.”

MORE: New Chilton Woods planning application submitted as public consultation takes place on 1,150 homes

Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, said: “I am pleased to see the Chilton Woods site move on to the next phase and I look forward to seeing the interest that follows.

“Good quality and affordable homes are a key priority for Suffolk County Council. Development of this site will help provide that for Sudbury as well as giving the local area a welcome jobs boost.”

A Chilton Woods development and consultation in 2015 Picture: ARCHANTA Chilton Woods development and consultation in 2015 Picture: ARCHANT

The marketing agents have been confirmed as Deloitte Real Estate and the site went on the market yesterday.

Deloitte Real Estate will be working in collaboration with Concertus Design and Property Consultants, who are managing the project on behalf of the council.

For further sale information, contact chiltonwoods@deloitte.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Ed Sheeran’s favourite chippy proud to represent Framlingham

Inci Korkmaz, Director of Framlingham Fish Bar, with her cousin outside the shop. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pictured: Moment UEA graduate turned cocaine dealer is arrested in Camden after three months on the run

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family given fresh hope after sighting of missing Leon

The family of missing Leon Clark, from Leiston, have fresh hope after a possible sighting Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Van abandoned close to level crossing linked to robbery

A van has been left on rail tracks near Beccles. Picture: BTP

Leiston family beg missing Leon Clark to return home

Leon Clark has been missing from Leiston since Monday February 4. Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Chilton Woods development finally goes up for sale

An artists' impression of the Chilton Woods development in Sudbury

Man killed in fatal crash near Newmarket is named

The crash happened at the Bell Road junction in Bottisham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists