Contracts exchanged on Chilton Woods development site

An artists' impression of the Chilton Woods development in Sudbury. Picture: CONCERTUS/SCC Concertus/SCC

Plans for more than 1,000 homes on the edge of Sudbury have taken a massive step nearer to completion.

John Ward, left, of Babergh District Council and Nick Gowrley of Suffolk County Council. Picture: FILE IMAGE/ARCHANT John Ward, left, of Babergh District Council and Nick Gowrley of Suffolk County Council. Picture: FILE IMAGE/ARCHANT

Suffolk County Council has exchanged contracts with housing developer Taylor Wimpey for the £35 million Chilton Woods development site.

The sale was due to have exchanged and completed in March but was delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Lying within the parishes of Chilton, Acton, Sudbury and Long Melford, Chilton Woods has been allocated for development in Babergh District Council’s Core Strategy and was granted outline planning permission by Babergh District Council in 2018.

The development will see 1,150 homes new homes -288 of which will be classed as “affordable” for rent or shared ownership.

There will be a new primary school with pre-school facilities built, and a village centre featuring retail units, a pub and a village hall.

Half of the site will be allocated as green spaces featuring woodland, play areas and relocated sports pitches with new changing facilities and parking.

Nick Gowrley, Suffolk County Council Cabinet Member for Housing, Economic Development and Enterprise said: “It is fantastic that by achieving this sale SCC has been able to support the housing and employment aspirations for the Sudbury area, as laid out in Babergh District Council’s local plan.

“We have also made sure to consider future community needs, including open green spaces, a community woodland and children’s play areas, providing real social value to the development.

“All this has been achieved whilst getting a good financial return for the land itself. This is fully in line with SCC’s new land management and housing objectives.”

Babergh District Council leader John Ward said: “Chilton Woods is a hugely significant development, not just because of the much-needed housing but also the future employment, facilities and infrastructure it will provide for Sudbury.

“We look forward to supporting the creation of a new community within our district over coming years and the benefits it will bring to the local area.”

The completion of the sale is expected in the next six months.

Taylor Wimpey will now submit final plans for the site to Babergh District Council for approval.

Mr Gowrley said: “I want to thank Taylor Wimpey for their hugely professional approach to this sale, especially over the last few months which have been challenging for everyone.

“I am confident that with Taylor Wimpey this professional approach will continue.”

David Pelle, land and planning director for Taylor Wimpey East London, said: “We are thrilled to have exchanged contracts for the Chilton Woods development site, and we are grateful to Suffolk County Council’s land team for their positive and proactive approach through a difficult few months caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

“This is a significant site for both Taylor Wimpey and the parishes of Chilton, Acton, Sudbury and Long Melford that brings a range of benefits to the local area.

“We are now looking forward to engaging with residents, community stakeholders and councils as we finalise our plans before commencing construction.”