Three crews tackling chimney fire at home in west Suffolk village
Published: 6:21 PM March 30, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Three fire engines are currently tackling a chimney fire in Whepstead near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.
Emergency services were called to the incident at a two-storey home in Chedburgh Road.
Crews from Wickhambrook and Bury St Edmunds were sent to the scene at about 5.30pm on March 30.
According to a fire spokesperson the fire is contained to the chimney.
They also added that everyone inside the property was safely evacuated.