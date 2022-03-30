News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Three crews tackling chimney fire at home in west Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 6:21 PM March 30, 2022
Chedburgh Road in Whepstead

Chedburgh Road in Whepstead - Credit: Google Maps

Three fire engines are currently tackling a chimney fire in Whepstead near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to the incident at a two-storey home in Chedburgh Road.

Crews from Wickhambrook and Bury St Edmunds were sent to the scene at about 5.30pm on March 30. 

According to a fire spokesperson the fire is contained to the chimney.

They also added that everyone inside the property was safely evacuated.


Suffolk Live News
West Suffolk News

