Three crews tackling chimney fire at home in west Suffolk village

Three fire engines are currently tackling a chimney fire in Whepstead near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to the incident at a two-storey home in Chedburgh Road.

Crews from Wickhambrook and Bury St Edmunds were sent to the scene at about 5.30pm on March 30.

According to a fire spokesperson the fire is contained to the chimney.

They also added that everyone inside the property was safely evacuated.



