Chinese New Year celebrations raise money for charity

Celebrations in Bury St Edmunds to mark the Chinese New Year raised thousands of pounds for charity.

The event, which was held at the Apex in the town, was organised by the Lions Club of Bury St Edmunds and part of the money collected has gone to the My WiSH Charity.

A total of £2,750 was handed over to the charity which supports West Suffolk Hospital, and the money is earmarked for its Butterfly Appeal, which helps enhance the care for patients at the end of their lives.

Sheila Barnard, the club's president, said the funds were raised from the sale of tickets along with other generous donations, sponsorship and a grand raffle.

"It's very important that we raise money for My WiSH as it supports our local hospital and we always raise money for local charities," she said.

"We want to do something similar next year so long as we can get the dancers and get sponsorship for it.

"We really, really did not expect to get so many people to attend but we thoroughly enjoyed it. It was a great event."

The Year of the Pig celebrations on February 26 included traditional acts brought all the way from the Far East, a lion dance as well as ballerinas from West Suffolk College and mini theatre productions from Stagecoach.

The event also included a Chinese buffet before the show, attended by 88 people, and the grand prize raffle.

Sally Daniels, appeal manager, said: "By supporting the Butterfly Appeal the donation from the Lions is helping to make those last moments a little easier and help support patients and their loved ones at a difficult time. "We know how hard everyone worked to put on this event and we can't thank them enough."