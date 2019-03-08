Evacuation warning after chip pan fire
PUBLISHED: 11:54 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 06 November 2019
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a chip pan fire which has broken out inside a home in Lowestoft.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 11.10am today and the fire service sent three engines to the scene, in Hollingsworth Road, to tackle the blaze.
Units came from Beccles, North Lowestoft and Lowestoft South and two of those are now on the scene.
A fire service spokesman said: "We need police for this incident as we may need to evacuate people from the premises."
It is not thought that anyone is injured at this moment in time.
Stay with us for updates on this developing news story as we receive more information from the emergency services.