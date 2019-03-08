Constable drawing of Framlingham Castle set to go under the hammer

Experts believe this drawing shows Framlingham Castle Picture: CHISWICK AUCTIONS Archant

Three pieces by renowned artist John Constable, one of which is thought to be of Framlingham Castle, are set to go under the hammer next month.

John Constable's uncle Abram Picture: CHISWICK AUCTIONS John Constable's uncle Abram Picture: CHISWICK AUCTIONS

It is not the first time this year that Suffolk-born Constable's work has gone under the hammer.

In March, two drawings by the artist made more than £100,000 when they were sent to Chiswick Auctions in London.

A portrait of John Constable's wife Maria Picture: CHISWICK AUCTIONS A portrait of John Constable's wife Maria Picture: CHISWICK AUCTIONS

The three rediscovered works will be sold in a sale of British & European Fine Art on June 19.

The two pieces have come from two important private collections in the UK. Research by Chiswick Auctions art specialist Suzanne Zack and two external art experts, who consulted on the previous works, have verified that they are unequivocally by Constable.

Among the pieces being sold is piece entitled 'A River Landscape'.

The piece shows the bend of a river with willows on the far bank and a group of tall trees on the other side.

In the background sits a building which is thought to be Framlingham Castle.

Constable is known to have drawn the castle on a number of occasions between 1800 and 1815. He also lived within travelling distance, residing at the time in East Bergholt.

The piece is expected to raise between £6,000 and £8,000.

"We knew that between 1800-15 he sketched Framlingham Castle on more than one occasion," said Ms Zack.

"The other examples are much closer to the castle."

Ms Zack said that the paper the piece was produced, watermarked writing paper, on also gave away clues as to the piece's origin, dating from around 1815.

"He took his sketchbook with him wherever he went."

Also up for sale in the auction are two portrait pieces a style for which Constable is less well known.

"He painted portraits, there are about 100 portraits," said Ms Zack.

One of the two pieces up for auction is thought to be of Constable's uncle Abram Constable who lived just across the border in Wormingford in Essex.

The oil portrait has been estimated at £30,000- £50,000.

The other picture is believed to be of Constable's wife Maria Elizabeth Bicknell in the 1820s.

Experts have said that the couple used portraits to overcome the distance between them as they were often parted for some time.

The valuation for this piece is between £8,000 and £12,000.

Ms Zack said: "It has been so exciting to have been shown these fascinating portraits from the collection of the late R.B. Beckett, who edited Constables' letters, which have remained in the family unseen by the public since the 1950s.

"These portraits have such personal significance to Constable being his uncle and wife Maria.

"They give us a real feeling of the close relationship between the artist and sitter and add to the appreciation of Constable's life and work beyond the great landscapes that he is best known for."