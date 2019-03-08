‘He makes me so proud’ - Boy, 10, collects hundreds of Easter eggs for young carers

A kind-hearted young carer, aged 10, who wants to help others who are “worse off” than him has collected nearly 500 Easter eggs for children across Suffolk.

Blake Leonard, from Long Melford, cares for his mum Libby who suffers with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), which means her disability is steadily getting worse.

Blake, who is registered with charity Suffolk Family Carers, spoke at Westminster about being a young carer earlier this month and heard of the experiences of other young people who have a caring role.

Propelled to do something to help, he launched Chocs for Champs, which has seen hundreds of chocolate eggs donated – with support from the local community and beyond – and is raising awareness of young carers.

Suffolk Family Carers will be delivering the eggs to young carers at its monthly groups across Suffolk.

Libby said they thought they might achieve 50 eggs, but the campaign gathered pace on social media thanks to the help of her best-friend Hayley Church.

Libby said “it’s been incredible”, adding he makes me “so proud”.

She said: “The support from everyone has just been amazing – I think because it’s actually handing an egg that will go to a child. It’s not money.

“Blake just thinks there’s people worse off and he can help them. There are children who have it a lot harder and he can do something for them.”

Others who have supported Chocs for Champs include Blake’s school, Long Melford Church of England Primary, the local church, and Peter Rowan, a Facebook friend of Libby’s who brought round 172 eggs he had collected from drop-off points including the Prince of Wales pub in Sudbury.

Libby said: “It’s just spread and spread way beyond what we ever could have hoped for or expected.”

Sheree Driver, young carers adviser for Suffolk Family Carers, said: “Blake is a special young boy and we are honoured to support him with his idea.”

She said they have attached stickers to each egg so the young carers know that they have come from Blake and that he wanted them to receive them for being young carers.

For more information about Suffolk Family Carers see here.