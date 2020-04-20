E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk choir leader heads rock performance on Facebook

PUBLISHED: 12:12 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 20 April 2020

This week's broadcast is being led by choir leader of Sudbury, Great Dunmow, Braintree, Colchester and Chelmsford, Adam Henricksen. Picture: ROCK CHOIR

A Suffolk choir manager will this week lead a performance by the ‘Keep Britain Singing’ campaign launched by the UK’s most popular contemporary choir.

Members of the Rock Chior performing for their daily rehearsals on Facebook which has reached one million viewers. Picture: ROCK CHOIRMembers of the Rock Chior performing for their daily rehearsals on Facebook which has reached one million viewers. Picture: ROCK CHOIR

Adam Henricksen, who manages choirs in Sudbury, Great Dunmow, Braintree, Colchester and Chelmsford will lead the Rock Choir event to be screened live on Facebook at 3pm on Friday April 24.

The contemporary choir’s virtual performances have hit the one million viewer mark.

It has over 32,000 members, giving the public the chance to join in offering free singing lessons every day by creating unique concerts encouraging people to partcicpate in the feel-good performance.

Celebrating its 15th year, Rock Choir is led award-winning singer and musician, Caroline Redman Lusher, rehearsing across 400 different towns in the UK and has adapted to the lockdown by becoming a virtual show.

A summer term schedule has been announced.

For more information, press here.

For regular updates on the cornoavirus, press here.

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Debenhams announces closure of seven stores – Suffolk and Essex branches safe

The Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre is not included in the list of seven closures Picture: NEIL PERRY

