Suffolk choir leader heads rock performance on Facebook
PUBLISHED: 12:12 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 20 April 2020
A Suffolk choir manager will this week lead a performance by the ‘Keep Britain Singing’ campaign launched by the UK’s most popular contemporary choir.
Adam Henricksen, who manages choirs in Sudbury, Great Dunmow, Braintree, Colchester and Chelmsford will lead the Rock Choir event to be screened live on Facebook at 3pm on Friday April 24.
The contemporary choir’s virtual performances have hit the one million viewer mark.
It has over 32,000 members, giving the public the chance to join in offering free singing lessons every day by creating unique concerts encouraging people to partcicpate in the feel-good performance.
Celebrating its 15th year, Rock Choir is led award-winning singer and musician, Caroline Redman Lusher, rehearsing across 400 different towns in the UK and has adapted to the lockdown by becoming a virtual show.
A summer term schedule has been announced.
