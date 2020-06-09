Man died from injuries after hit-and-run involving Pete Doherty’s manager a decade ago, inquest hears

A Suffolk man who was run over by musician Pete Doherty’s manager in 2009 died as a consequence of his injuries 10 years later, an inquest has concluded.

Chris Corder died aged 53, in Ipswich, after falling ill due to a serious brain injury which he suffered during the incident.

He had been left quadriplegic and spent the last 10 years of his life at The Chantry neurological care centre, run by Sue Ryder.

In November, he was taken to hospital after becoming unwell where he was diagnosed with major aspiration pneumonia, which proved to be terminal.

An inquest into his death took place at Suffolk Coroners’ Court in Ipswich via Skype.

The court heard how Mr Corder was left with severe injuries after being struck by a car driven by Doherty’s manager Andrew Boyd, aged 42 at the time, of London.

Boyd was said to have become distracted with his young child, who was sat in the rear of the vehicle in September 2009.

Mr Corder was delivering parish newsletters on foot near Hadleigh when he was struck by the vehicle, which was later proved to be Mr Doherty’s Daimler car.

Boyd then drove away, leaving Mr Corder in the road.

The victim was flown by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital with a severe brain injury and multiple bone fractures.

He was then transferred to a rehabilitation centre, before moving to Sue Ryder in Ipswich.

His family said the centre’s “excellent care” allowed him to live “a lot longer than anticipated”.

Mr Corder became unwell in 2019 and died at Ipswich Hospital on November 14.

Concluding the inquest, area coroner Jacqueline Devonish said that there was “no doubt” Mr Corder had died from the injuries he had sustained in the incident 10 years prior to his death.

She gave the medical cause of death as aspiration pneumonia, as a consequence of a severe brain injury caused by a road traffic collision.

Ms Devonish passed on her condolences to Mr Corder’s family.

Following the incident, Boyd was jailed for a year at Ipswich Crown Court after admitting dangerous driving in 2010.

Doherty was also banned from driving for 12 months for allowing his car to be used by an uninsured driver.

He claimed that he had believed that Boyd was insured.

Mr Corder’s family were given the opportunity to press further charges after his death but they declined, saying they did not want to relive the events of 10 years ago.