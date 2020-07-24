New homes to help bring ‘lasting change’ to England’s most deprived town

Housing minister Chris Pincher visited Jaywick Sands to see new homes being built in the area. Pictured, left to right, are Neil Stock OBE, leader of Tendring District Council; councillor Paul Honeywood; Mr Pincher; and Clacton MP Giles Watling MP. Representatives of Gipping Construction and Tendring District Council officers are pictured in the background. Picture: WILL LODGE/TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL Archant

New homes in Jaywick Sands are “one step on the journey to bringing lasting change” to England’s most deprived town, community leaders said after a visit by a government minister.

However, they also told housing minister Chris Pincher that changes to the law are needed to incentivise landlords to improve their properties - as a way of raising living standards overall.

Housing has long been a major issue in the coastal town and a contributing factor in why it was officially ranked by the government as England’s most deprived town last year.

Many homes in the area have been described as substandard - but the 10 new high-quality and flood resistent homes, being built by Tendring District Council in Lotus Way, are designed to help change things.

Mr Pincher came to the Gipping Construction site on Thursday, July 23 to see what difference the five starter homes and five rental properties will make.

He said after the visit: “I am visiting Jaywick Sands today to champion Tendring District Council’s plans for more affordable housing and to hear how I can support them further in delivering on their ambitious plans to bring forward much-needed investment for this community.”

However, he was also briefed on proposals drawn up the council and supported by Clacton MP Giles Watling, as well as Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, to encourage landlords to improve properties.

Mr Watling said: “Great work has been done on the ground by Tendring District Council and Essex County Council, working with the strong local community, but I will continue to lobby as I have done consistently for wider recognition of the challenges faced by Jaywick Sands and secure support right from the top.

“The innovative legislative solution put forward will not only help Jaywick Sands, but is a model we can learn from for other communities, which is why we are pushing this at ministerial level.”

Paul Honeywood, Tendring District Council cabinet member for housing and with special responsibility for Jaywick Sands, said: “Working with our partners, we are making real, positive strides.

“More than £5million has been invested in improving local roads and, following on from these 10 new homes, TDC has committed to building another 100 homes in this area as part of its policy to build local homes for local people.

“Being able to share that good work with the housing minister helps us to maintain momentum.

“These new homes are just one step on the journey to bringing lasting change that benefits local people.

“We have always said Jaywick Sands would benefit from a whole-system approach - housing is one key part of that, but by making the minister aware we hope to get his support for our proposals to government.”