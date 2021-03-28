Second part of Antiques Roadshow at Christchurch Mansion to air tonight

Published: 7:00 AM March 28, 2021

The BBC setting up for the Antiques Roadshow at Christchurch Mansion - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The second instalment of an episode of the Antiques Roadshow filmed at Ipswich's Christchurch Mansion is being broadcast this weekend.

Part two of the programme, which was filmed in Christchurch Park in September, will be shown on BBC1 at 7pm on Sunday.

The first part of the programme was aired on the channel on Sunday, January 17.

This time, the show promises to include treasures like an Imperial Chinese porcelain vase and some portraits relating to the Profumo scandal, which rocked British politics in the early 1960s.

The visit to Christchurch Park was originally due to take place in July, ,but plans were put on hold as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Normally, 5,000 people would visit on a regular filming day. However, producers were forced to film the series on a smaller scale and ask participants to apply online, with those in possession of the more intriguing items invited to take part.

Ahead of screening the first instalment, Fiona Bruce, the show's presenter since 2007, said: “It will feel very different in one sense, but when we’ve made programmes like this before – we do it three or four times a year – people don’t really seem to notice.

“The items we end up with are such humdingers and have such great stories.”

It was not the first time the show had come from Suffolk. It was broadcast from Helmingham Hall in 2017 and the Ipswich Corn Exchange in 1985 and 2004.