Colchester Zoo among attractions forced to close due to storm

The entrance to Colchester Zoo Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Several major attractions in Suffolk and north Essex - including Christchurch Park and Colchester Zoo - have been forced to close due to the weather.

Ipswich Borough Council announced that the parks in the town and cemeteries will be shut as Storm Ciara batters the region.

Colchester Zoo also announced their closure for Sunday due to concerns for animal welfare.

The following announcements of other events were made earlier in the week:

-Bury St Edmunds Farmers Market. Organisers have cancelled the popular market, saying that stallholder and customer safety had to come first.

-Sutton Hoo has also confirmed that it will be closed on Sunday with its planned close-up photography workshop also cancelled.

-Mannings Market, Felixstowe will not be taking place this weekend.

-Alton Water will be closed from 4pm on Saturday February 8 and all day on Sunday - an inspection will be then held on Monday.

-Alton Water Frostbite, the latest edition of the sailing event has fallen foul of the weather. Extra races are planned in upcoming weeks to make up.

-High Lodge in Brandon will be closed all day on Sunday for the safety of visitors and staff.

-The Festival of Light at Haughley Park have announced they will be shut on Sunday - tickets will be valid for any of the other days it is open.

-The National Trust's Icworth estate will be closed on Sunday - this will include the West Wing. The estate will then be assessed on Monday morning.

-Suffolk FA have announced that all youth and adult Suffolk County Cup fixtures planned for the weekend have been cancelled.